Snail Games Expands Indie Portfolio with the Launch of Robots at Midnight and Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced the launch of two new indie titles, Robots at Midnight and Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship, in the month of June. These releases mark a strategic expansion into distinct game and player demographics, showcasing Snail’s ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and innovation across its global portfolio.

Robots at Midnight , developed by Toronto based studio Finish Line Games, represents Snail Games’ strategic entry into a younger segment of the gaming market. Designed as an accessible, entry-level Souls-like game, it introduces the genre’s core mechanics in a more user-friendly format, lowering the barrier to entry for wider appeal. The game specifically targets the younger Gen Z and Gen Alpha players who are just beginning to engage with more complex gameplay experiences. Backed in part by Canada Media Fund, the game is led by studio co-founder Daniel Posner, whose background in education and interactive media bridges entertainment and learning. To celebrate the launch of Robots at Midnight and the 2.1M+ viewer minutes watched on Twitch, the team is hosting a community event where players can win DIY robot kits encouraging real world creativity inspired by in-game exploration. For Snail Games, its investment in games like Robots at Midnight is a long-term strategy to captivate the next generation of gamers and creators. With Gen Alpha projected to become the most digitally fluent and commercially influential generation to date, early engagement aims to build brand loyalty and position the Company to meet the future demands of an evolving global market.



Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship , developed by Zing Games, comes from a seasoned studio with a track record of success; its previous titles, including the predecessor Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, have collectively surpassed 10 million downloads. The latest installment in the Zombie Rollerz franchise blends fast-paced roguelite mechanics with tower defense survival strategy to deliver a highly replayable, content-rich experience. With a positive Steam rating at launch and a distinctive visual style that appeals to casual and core gamers alike, Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship demonstrates the strength of Zing Games’ IP and Snail’s ability to identify and scale high-performing indie titles.



Together, Robots at Midnight and Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship exemplifies Snail Games’ strategic focus on widening its portfolio and deepening market penetration across multiple player segments. By introducing accessible gameplay in an underserved genre to engage Gen Alpha players and scaling emerging IPs, Snail is actively expanding its presence across diverse markets. These launches reflect a deliberate approach to portfolio diversification - one that balances genre innovation, long-term revenue opportunities, and global audience growth as Snail continues to evolve and embrace the next-generation of interactive entertainment.



For creators interested in covering Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship or Robots at Midnight please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg .



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .



