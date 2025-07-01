Orangekloud Announces July 25 Launch of eMOBIQ® AI Platform

Singapore, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangekloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“Orangekloud” or “the Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven no-code application development, today announced the official launch of eMOBIQ® AI, the industry’s first enterprise-grade, AI-first no-code development platform. The public launch is scheduled for July 25, 2025, following the successful completion of a beta program earlier this year.

Since the beta release, Orangekloud has made significant enhancements to the platform, including improvements to its AI agents, user experience, and enterprise-level debugging tools. These updates incorporate feedback from early adopters and further reinforce eMOBIQ AI’s readiness for enterprise-scale deployment.

Built from the ground up to address the complexities of enterprise application development, eMOBIQ AI combines AI-native features, proprietary orchestration techniques, and an intuitive interface that empowers both technical and non-technical users to build scalable, intelligent applications with speed and precision.

The platform supports three distinct modes of use, along with enhanced debugging capabilities, to ensure fluid and streamlined development workflows. Key features include automated API integration, a Quality Assurance Agent, and advanced debugging tools, positioning eMOBIQ AI among the most advanced purpose-built AI-powered development platforms available today.

Specifically engineered for enterprise environments, eMOBIQ AI automates critical stages of the application development lifecycle—capturing comprehensive business and technical requirements, generating UI wireframes, and producing production-ready code—all through natural language input. Users can create fully functional applications without writing a single line of code, and deploy them across web and mobile platforms rapidly.

“eMOBIQ AI fuses state-of-the-art generative AI with our decade of no-code expertise to deliver an enterprise-first platform that radically lowers the barrier to sophisticated software,” said Alex Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Orangekloud. “Customers can now ship production-ready apps in hours instead of quarters, cutting technical overhead and freeing scarce developer capacity. We are proud of our achievements and believe eMOBIQ AI represents one of the industry’s first meaningful steps toward combining AI and no-code in a way that could transform how software is created across industries.”

Mr. Goh noted that eMOBIQ AI has generated early interest among enterprise customers, and expressed confidence that the platform could contribute meaningfully to the Company’s revenue over time, as adoption scales.

About Orangekloud Technology Inc.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. eMOBIQ® comprises a suite of mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas, for industries such as food services & manufacturing, precision engineering, construction, and other sectors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Orangekloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. IR Contact:

Steven Chu, COO, and IR Officer

70 Bendemeer Road #04-04

Singapore 339940

(+65) 6317 2050

Email: ir@orangekloud.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com