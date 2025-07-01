Flux Power Secures a New $2M+ Purchase Order from Major N.A. Airline for G80 Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

VISTA, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a leading developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions and software-driven electrification for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced it has received a significant purchase order from a major U.S. airline for 120 units of its newly redesigned G80-420 lithium-ion battery packs. The $2 million+ order will be delivered throughout the entirety of 2025, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to operational efficiency, sustainability, and next-gen fleet readiness.

This order comes at a time when airport operations are rapidly transitioning to data-enabled, zero-emission equipment. Despite headwinds from shifting trade policies and economic pressures, forward-looking organizations are prioritizing smart infrastructure investments that deliver measurable, long-term value.



“This order reflects the accelerating momentum behind electrification in ground support operations,” said Krishna Vanka, CEO of Flux Power. “It’s not just about replacing legacy systems, it’s about building a new energy foundation that’s intelligent, modular, and built to evolve alongside our customers’ needs.”

The order was secured through close collaboration with Averest, a longtime Flux Power channel partner and a key player in the GSE space. With a deep understanding of airport fleet challenges and a track record of operational execution, Averest has been instrumental in scaling lithium-ion deployments across high-volume airport environments.

“At Averest, we’re proud to work alongside Flux Power in delivering high-performance energy systems to our aviation customers,” said Jeff Barrett, President of Averest. “This order is a testament to what’s possible when two companies align on innovation, reliability, and long-term value. We're excited to continue building that future, one fleet at a time.”

At the center of the order is Flux Power’s next-generation G80-420, engineered for high-intensity GSE applications like baggage tractors and belt loaders. Its modular architecture allows for fast field service, reduced downtime, and simplified logistics. Embedded telematics and diagnostics deliver real-time insights, predictive maintenance alerts, and data-driven optimization—key tools in driving both performance and cost savings.

The G80-420 reflects Flux Power’s broader strategy of integrating intelligence, adaptability, and serviceability into every layer of its energy platform.

About Averest Inc.

Averest partners with leading manufacturers of industrial batteries and chargers who have the ability to produce products that meet our customer’s specific requirements. Focusing solely on the aviation industry, Averest is able to expertly recommend customized electric power solutions for every situation. Averest is on the forefront of new charging and battery technologies such as lithium batteries and high efficiency rapid charging systems. Averest, Inc. is leading the way towards a cleaner environment by offering technically sound electric power solutions which replace internal combustion engines in airline ground support equipment. For more information, please visit https://averest.co/.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" relating to Flux Power’s business, that are often identified using "believes," "expects" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve several estimates, assumptions, risks, and other uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, etc. Accordingly, statements are not guarantees of future results. Some of the important factors that could cause Flux Power’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties, related to Flux Power’s business, results and financial condition; plans and expectations with respect to access to capital and outstanding indebtedness; Flux Power’s ability to comply with the terms of the existing credit facilities to obtain the necessary capital from such credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to raise capital; Flux Power’s ability to continue as a going concern; Flux Power’s ability to obtain raw materials and other supplies for its products at competitive prices and on a timely basis; the development and success of new products, projected sales, cancellation of purchase orders, deferral of shipments; Flux Power’s ability to improve its gross margins, or achieve breakeven cash flow or profitability; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders or realize profit from the contracts reflected in backlog sale; Flux Power’s ability to fulfill backlog orders due to changes in orders reflected in backlog sales; Flux Power’s ability to obtain the necessary funds under the credit facilities; Flux Power’s ability to timely obtain UL Listing for its products; Flux Power’s ability to fund its operations, distribution partnerships and business opportunities and the uncertainties of customer acceptance and purchase of current and new products, and changes in pricing. Actual results could differ from those projected due to numerous factors and uncertainties. Although Flux Power believes that the expectations, opinions, projections, and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and that the Flux Power’s actual results of ‎operations, financial condition and performance will not differ materially from the ‎results of operations, financial condition and performance reflected or implied by these forward-‎looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and Investors should refer to the risk factors outlined in our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov/edgar. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Flux Power assumes no obligation to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected.

Flux, Flux Power, and associated logos are trademarks of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, trademarks, or registered marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners.

