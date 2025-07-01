Coronary Stent Market Set to Reach USD 10.83 Billion by 2032, Owing to Technological Advancements and Rising Cardiac Cases – SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coronary Stent Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Coronary Stent Market was valued at USD 7.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.55% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with technological innovations in stent design, is propelling market expansion.

The U.S. coronary stent market was valued at USD 4.42 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.35% during 2024–2032. Growth is driven by rising coronary artery disease prevalence, high healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of next-gen drug-eluting and bioresorbable stents.





Coronary Stent Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.26 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.83 billion CAGR (2024–2032) 4.55% U.S. Market 2024 USD 4.42 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 7.07 billion Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Product: Drug-Eluting Stents Dominate, Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Grow Fastest

The Drug-Eluting Stents segment dominated the coronary stent market in 2023 and accounted for 66.7% of revenue share, owing to their higher efficacy in reducing the instances of restenosis and the interventions required after the operation. The clinical data supporting them and continuous improvement in polymer coating and antiproliferative drug agents also make them a practical choice.

The Bioresorbable Coronary Stents segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for bioresorbable stents, which dissolve shortly after normal blood flow is restored, while avoiding long-term problems with permanent implants, is fuelling this growth. The better results of clinical trials and wider regulatory approvals will boost adoption.

By Mode of Delivery: Balloon-Expandable Stents Dominate and Grow Fastest

Balloon-expandable stents held the dominant share in 2023 and are projected to maintain their lead throughout 2024–2032. With their unique ability to be located and the exceptional radial strength they possess, they are perfect for the majority of the coronary procedures, particularly in the case of stable lesions. These stents are now favored in the elective setting where only mild contortions of the vessel are induced. In addition, technological upgrades have also resulted in more accurate deployments and successes in the procedure itself. The rapidly growing segment is balloon-expandable stents, credited to their usability with complex anatomies, ease-of-use, and the preference for elective PCI procedures among interventional cardiologists, particularly in urban healthcare settings.

By Material: Metallic Stents Dominate, Cobalt Chromium Stents Grow Fastest

The metallic stents segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 33.8% of revenue share, owing to their mechanical strength, cost-effectiveness, and long-standing use in clinical practice. They provide high deliverability and radiopacity to facilitate their accurate deployment and observation during the intervention. This segment includes devices based on stainless steel and other alloys, which have been proven to reliably perform.

Cobalt Chromium stents are expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Depending on the degree of improvement in flexibility and biocompatibility, their thin struts make them very appropriate for complex interventions and especially in tortuous vessels. Moreover, their lighter weight makes them easier to deliver and offers improved recovery after the procedure.

By End User: Hospitals Dominate, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Grow Fastest

Hospitals dominated the end-user segment in 2023 and accounted for 55.4% of revenue share, as a result of infrastructure enabling complex cases to be treated with emergency support and the availability of trained staff. Such institutions are frequently first in line for new technologies and partnerships with top-flight cardiovascular research programs.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are expected to register the fastest growth during 2024–2032, due to their cost-efficiency, shorter hospital stays, and an increase in outpatient elective PCI procedures. With the rapid development of imaging and surgical equipment, ASCs have also become an attractive alternative for low-to-moderate risk patients. They are also gaining additional popularity owing to their lucrative reimbursement and fewer procedural delays.

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the coronary stent market in 2023 and accounted for 38.5% of revenue share, primarily attributed to a high prevalence of coronary artery disease, favorable reimbursement policies, as well as a well-established presence of the major market players. It is also continents ahead in technology embracement, clinical research, and catheterization skills. North America benefits from the sustained competitive advantage associated with a strong medical device manufacturing presence, and U.S.-based companies are key contributors to the global pipeline of new stent designs.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, increasing healthcare expenditure, quickly growing urbanization, growth in patient population, and government initiatives to boost access to advanced cardiac care services in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Owing to the increasing medical tourism and public-private investment programs, further aid to the growth of the regional market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Abbott announced its launch of the next-generation XIENCE Sierra Everolimus-eluting coronary stent, featuring enhanced design and delivery system for Indian markets. The stent is CE-marked and aims to improve procedural precision and patient outcomes in complex coronary cases

In March 2024, Boston Scientific’s latest-generation Synergy XD everolimus-eluting platinum chromium coronary stent system, built on a bioabsorbable polymer platform, received regulatory CE mark approval in 2024, opening its rollout across European markets.

