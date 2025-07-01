Sagtec Global (NASDAQ: SAGT) Accelerates Middle East Expansion with US$10 Million Smart Hospitality Tech Deal in UAE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable enterprise software solutions, today announced the signing of a US$10 million smart hospitality technology agreement with SMD Tech – FZCO, a UAE-based digital infrastructure firm. This major win represents a pivotal step in Sagtec’s expansion strategy across the Middle East and its entry into the high-growth hotel automation segment.

Under the terms of the deal, Sagtec will develop and manage a next-generation Hotel Self Check-In/Out System across premium hospitality properties in the UAE. The project includes software licensing, systems integration, data analytics, and long-term service and maintenance, delivering an end-to-end solution that supports the region’s push toward smart tourism and contactless guest experiences.

Contract Breakdown:

US$4 million – Licensing and custom software development

US$3 million – Five-year service and maintenance agreement

US$3 million – Five-year data hosting and analytics contract



Over 60% of The Contract Value Represents Multi-Year Recurring Revenue Streams

This latest development builds upon Sagtec’s May 2025 announcement of a US$30 million revenue pipeline stemming from the exclusive distribution of its Speed+ Smart Ordering System. The UAE partnership diversifies Sagtec’s SaaS verticals beyond Food & Beverage into the rapidly growing hospitality tech domain.

“This strategic collaboration with SMD Tech not only affirms confidence in Sagtec’s innovation capabilities but also unlocks new market opportunities in one of the fastest-growing tourism economies in the world,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec. “As the hospitality industry undergoes digital transformation, our tailored solutions are set to redefine how hotels operate and engage guests.”

Sagtec’s comprehensive solution suite will include:

Integrated hotel check-in/out automation

Unified integration platform for backend operations

Automated room key card dispensing systems

CRM and POS modules optimized for hotel environments

Custom-built self check-in kiosks

Self Check-In Machine Operational Readiness Platform (ORP)

Capitalizing on UAE’s Smart Hospitality Growth

The UAE’s hospitality sector is undergoing a major digital transformation, fueled by government smart city initiatives, a post-pandemic travel rebound, and growing demand for seamless guest experiences. According to IMARC Group, the UAE hospitality market is expected to reach US$37.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 onwards.

Sagtec’s latest offering is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, addressing operational efficiency and customer experience simultaneously—key priorities for premium hospitality operators in the region.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries. Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

About SMD Tech – FZCO

SMD Tech - FZCO is a technology-focused enterprise based in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in digital infrastructure, IoT solutions, and enterprise transformation. With a mission to empower businesses through innovative software and hardware integration, SMD Tech delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the region’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. The company is committed to driving operational excellence and future-ready growth for its clients.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Ng Chen Lok

Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +6011-6217 3661

Email: info@sagtec-global.com