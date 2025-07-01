Nimanode Skyrockets past Crypto Presales, Eyes 30X Growth as it Edges Closer to Launch





LEEDS, United Kingdom, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the XRP ecosystem gains momentum, Nimanode Token Presale is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about innovative DeFi projects on XRP Blockchain, recently surpassing an impressive milestone of 20,000 XRP raised.

Nimanode Presale ends in a few hours, and XRP Whales and Early investors are now scooping up $NMA at its cheapest price possible before it lists on XRP DEX on a 25% higher price just at the conclusion of the presale.

Analysts have predicted $NMA could deliver high returns as we prepare for an alt season once it debuts on major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Nimanode Presale

Why Are Investors Going Full Port on Nimanode?

Nimanode isn’t just another project, but bridging a gap in the rising demand for infrastructure that blends automation, AI, and blockchain. Reimagining the future of work by creating AI agents that do all our blockchain work.

From the desk of the development team at Nimanode, the platform is specifically built to introduce AI Agents to the XRP Blockchain, bringing automation on Blockchain live through delivering an Agentic workforce handling various tasks autonomously. Its cutting-edge technology is set to deliver AI Agents with the various features but not limited to

Zero-Code Agent Builder

Autonomous Agents Execution

Agent Marketplace

XRPL Integration

The $NMA token itself is meticulously designed to deliver substantial value and exclusive benefits, Deploying and upgrading agents, Sale of agents via the marketplace, Staking to earn protocol rewards and also participating in decentralized governance of the Nimanode Ecosystem

Less Than 10 Hours Left, DEX Listing at 25% Higher Prices

With only a few hours remaining until the presale window closes, the urgency to secure $NMA tokens has intensified.

Demand for the NMA token has also surged as tokens are set to be listed at an upward 25% price from presale prices at top XRPL exchanges like Magnetic, so instant returns for early investors are expected.

This creates an immediate profit opportunity, incentivizing investors to act now rather than wait and potentially miss out on significant short-term returns.

$NMA

How to Join the Nimanode Presale

The clock is ticking on the Nimanode Presale Page

Participation is very straightforward

Buy XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit Send them to an XRP Compatible Wallet (Xaman recommended) to hold your purchased XRP. Go to Nimanode’s presale page , copy the deposit address, and send your XRP to it. Receive your tokens via airdrop 24 hours after the presale concludes.

Don’t Miss Out - Secure Your Spot Now!

With an amazing target of over 20,000 XRP raised, breaking milestone after milestone, time is running out for early backers to get involved in one of the most promising DeFi projects built on XRPL poised to be the DeFi breakout of the year.

Nimanode isn’t just creating another DeFi app, Chatbot, or AI demo. It’s building a protocol layer where artificial intelligence doesn’t just support the blockchain, but lives on it.

Join the presale now and position yourself at the forefront of XRP’s next big altcoin success story.

Connect with Nimanode

Website: https://nimanode.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/nimanodeai

Telegram: https://t.me/nimanodeAI

Documentation: https://docs.nimanode.com

Contact:

Nick Lambert

contact@nimanode.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Nimanode. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aec7a09-bb59-4d17-9714-8651dfc9392b