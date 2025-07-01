Lamar Sylvester joins KCI

Sparks, Maryland, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI is pleased to welcome Lamar Sylvester, PE, to the firm as part of our continued efforts to expand our transportation business. Based in Raleigh, Sylvester brings extensive expertise in the planning, design, and construction of infrastructure projects throughout the region. In this role, he will cultivate client and industry partner relationships, proactively identify and position the firm for future opportunities, and collaborate with staff to ensure successful project delivery.

Sylvester began his career with the North Carolina Department of Transportation in 1995, serving in various roles across the Highways and Aviation Divisions. As Chief Engineer, he oversaw all highway program areas, including Technical Services, Transportation Mobility and Safety, Construction, Materials and Tests, Alternative Delivery, Operations, Right of Way, Structures Management, and the 14 Highway Divisions.

“Lamar’s long-standing history in North Carolina and the strong professional relationships he has built across the transportation industry reflect the kind of leadership and integrity we value at KCI," said Bayne Smith, PE, Professional Services South Region Executive. "His expertise in design, construction, and emergency response will be instrumental as we continue to expand our regional presence.”

Sylvester holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University and is a registered professional engineer in the state of North Carolina. He has also served on committees with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the Carolinas Associated General Contractors (CAGC), and Carolina Asphalt Pavement Association (CAPA).

