CarGurus Launches a Summer of Giveaways Alongside New ‘Big Deal’ Video Series Celebrating Life’s Biggest Moments

BOSTON, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited site for shopping, buying, and selling new and used cars1, today launched “The Big Deal Show,” a new campaign celebrating life’s biggest moments behind the wheel and beyond. In recognition of the big deal decisions and memories that come with a car purchase, the content series taps familiar faces across entertainment and sports to share their big deal moments and help CarGurus give away three new Nissans.

The three-part series — released each month through the end of summer — kicks off today with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk and professional snowboarder Zeb Powell. The duo reflects on everything from their first cars to the biggest moments that defined their careers. The trailblazing sports icons share candid memories from their time on the road and the big deal moments they’re looking forward to on the road ahead.

Upcoming celebrity duos will be announced later this summer, continuing the series with unfiltered conversations about early career moments, big professional wins, and personal milestones. In tandem with the release of each episode, CarGurus will give drivers an opportunity to win a new Nissan through a limited-time sweepstakes on the CarGurus website. Each month, a winner will be selected to receive a brand-new car (approximately $50,000 in value), along with funds to cover related expenses.

“CarGurus understands the fact that it’s a big deal to buy a car. It’s a major, emotional purchase, and for many of us, our cars become the backdrop for life’s biggest moments,” said Dafna Sarnoff, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “That’s why we’re bringing together personalities who are big deals in their own right and reflect our shoppers in having a connection to their cars and the big roles they’ve played in their lives. Through these stories and our giveaway, we’re shining a spotlight on the big moments that give a deeper meaning to big deals like car buying.”

“The Big Deal Show” is an extension of CarGurus’ national brand campaign , “Big Deal,” which pays tribute to the big decisions drivers make along the buy/sell journey to reach their ideal outcome. The campaign underscores CarGurus' role in helping consumers find the best deal on their big deal, providing shoppers the largest selection of new and used vehicles in the U.S.2 on the No. 1 most visited car-shopping site1.

“It was a privilege to bring these fun and extremely relatable stories to life with the help of CarGurus,” said Paul Scheer, Director of The Big Deal Show. “Turns out, no matter how famous you are, we all remember our first car.”



To follow each episode of “The Big Deal Show” and enter the giveaway, visit: https://www.cargurus.com/about/big-giveaway

