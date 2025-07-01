MomMed and Cleanote Partner to Launch Family-Friendly Saline Nasal Spray

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MomMed, a trusted maternal and family wellness brand, today announced a strategic partnership with nasal care innovator Cleanote to launch a co-branded saline nasal spray in the U.S. market. This collaboration combines MomMed’s deep consumer insight with Cleanote’s advanced nasal care expertise—marking MomMed’s first expansion into the over-the-counter (OTC) wellness category.

Nasal issues like congestion, dryness, allergies, and sinus infections are common in both adults and children—causing discomfort, sleep disruption, and often impacting parenting and daily life. Saline nasal sprays, which work by gently moisturizing and flushing out the nasal cavity, have become a go-to natural remedy for families seeking non-medicated solutions. Studies have identified saline irrigation as a first-line treatment for chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps, thanks to its safety, effectiveness, and accessibility for both clinical and at-home use.

Backed by over 10 million users and recommended by more than 3000 hospitals across Asia, Cleanote’s formula has earned a reputation for its efficacy and ease of use. Co-branded under the MomMed name, the flagship product made its U.S. debut at the 2024 AAO-HNSF Annual Meeting, where it drew strong interest from otolaryngologists for its gentle formulation and clinical potential.

“At MomMed, we’re committed to bringing trusted, effective products to families,” said a spokesperson for MomMed. “By partnering with Cleanote, we’re able to offer a safe, natural, and professionally trusted nasal care solution that fits seamlessly into the everyday lives of our customers.”

The MomMed x Cleanote Saline Nasal Spray features a proprietary formula with natural peppermint and eucalyptus oils—offering a refreshing, soothing solution for congestion, dryness, and allergy discomfort. The product is safe for both adults and children, making it ideal for households looking for drug-free, non-habit-forming options.

As part of the launch, MomMed is inviting families to try the new co-branded nasal spray through a limited-time giveaway and share their experience. The saline nasal spray is now officially available on mommed.com and Amazon, with nationwide U.S. shipping.

About MomMed:

We're not just a baby brand; we're your devoted companion in motherhood. Exceptional products for preconception, pregnancy, breastfeeding, and parenting. Elevate your incredible journey with us.

