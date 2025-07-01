Columbia Marking Tools’ MITE-E-MARK® Model 78 Delivers Unmatched Impact Force from a Compact Footprint

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Marking Tools is proud to spotlight the remarkable performance of its MITE-E-MARK® Model 78 air impact marker, a compact marking solution capable of delivering impact forces once thought impossible for its size. Though similar in appearance to a standard pneumatic cylinder, the Model 78 operates on fundamentally different principles—resulting in dramatically higher force output.

Traditional air cylinders rely on compressed air to generate linear force, calculated by the equation F = P × A (Force = Pressure × Area). For example, based on the Model 78’s specifications, a typical air cylinder would produce only 80 lbs of force at 80 PSI. However, the Model 78 is not a traditional air cylinder.

Instead, it is an air impact marker, which operates on the principle of F = M × A (Force = Mass × Acceleration). The internal rod and stamp assembly accelerate rapidly within the device, converting relatively low air pressure into a high-impact marking force. This allows the Model 78 to deliver up to 1,500 lbs of impact force with a 1-inch stroke and up to 2,500 lbs with a 2-inch stroke—all at just 80 PSI.

“The Model 78 combines small size with serious power,” said M. Steele, Marking Specialist. “This tool was engineered for manufacturers who need powerful part marking in compact and automated environments.”

With its space-saving design, the MITE-E-MARK is ideal for integration into automated production lines, fixtures, and test stations. It’s a fast, economical solution for permanent part marking, serial numbers, date codes, and traceability information—even in applications with minimal space and challenging access.

Key Features:

Up to 2,500 lbs of marking force at 80 PSI

Compact body fits into tight installations

Ideal for metal, plastic, and composite parts

Reliable and economical operation

About Columbia Marking Tools

Columbia Marking Tools is a leader in industrial marking systems, offering a full range of solutions including impact, scribe, roll, laser, and custom-designed systems for part identification and traceability. Based in Chesterfield Township, Michigan, the company has served the automotive, aerospace, medical, and general manufacturing industries for over 50 years.

