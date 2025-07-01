First American Bank Knows Growth Is Messy—That’s Why We’re Here to Help

Alexis Pascual, Senior Vice President and Commercial Lending Group Head at First American Bank, explains how relationship-driven banking helps manufacturers access capital, navigate risk, and plan for sustainable growth.

MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In manufacturing, margins are tight, challenges are constant, and growth can be messy. That’s why the role of a banker today goes far beyond financial management. Our team of banking experts provides guidance, connects the dots, and helps clients think several steps ahead.

At First American Bank, we’ve seen firsthand how manufacturers – especially small to midsize firms – benefit from a more strategic banking relationship. These businesses are often exceptional at what they do, but lack the time or expertise to build long-term financial plans or optimize their capital structures. That’s where we come in.

A relationship, not a transaction

Being a strategic banker starts with asking better questions. It’s not just, “What financing do you need today?” It’s, “Where are you trying to go, and what’s getting in your way?”

Manufacturing clients often face complex operational challenges : cash flow gaps, equipment financing needs, overseas sourcing issues, and more. Many are growing fast but haven’t built out a formal finance function. Others are facing increasing pressure from trade policy shifts or interest rate volatility. As strategic bankers, our role is to take the time to understand these dynamics, then design the right roadmap forward.

Sometimes that means structuring an SBA working capital solution to tackle financial vulnerabilities. Other times, it means connecting the client to a part-time CFO, helping them apply for a foreign trade zone designation, or walking them through IC-DISC tax advantages for exporters. We’re not CPAs or logistics experts, but we know the right people and we are always happy to make those introductions.

Capital that grows with the business

South Florida’s climate is good for manufacturing, too. The region is home to many thriving producers, most of them small and privately held. They often don’t fit the mold for conventional lending, especially if their financial reporting isn’t strong or their growth has outpaced their internal systems.

In these cases, we use SBA lending programs as a bridge. These structures allow us to support manufacturers with solid fundamentals but temporary financial constraints. More importantly, we sit down with them to map out a clear path: “Here’s how we fund you now, and here’s what needs to happen to transition into conventional credit.”

Advice beyond the balance sheet

In today’s supply chain environment , risk comes from all angles. Rising costs, tariffs, and shifting trade agreements force manufacturers to rethink their operations. We help them do just that.

That might mean connecting a client to a more cost-effective supplier in Latin America, encouraging a re-shoring strategy, or pointing them to a freight partner that can reduce landed costs. In one case, we helped a company shift from a Chinese vendor to a local supplier in South Florida, avoiding tariffs and cutting lead times.

This kind of support may not fall under “banking” in the traditional sense, but it’s core to how we operate.

Built for long-term relationships

As a recently hired banker, what drew me to First American Bank was its privately held structure and relationship-first approach. We’re not driven by quarterly quotas or product pushes. We’re focused on doing what’s right for the client, often over the course of many years.

Some of our manufacturing clients started with a small SBA loan and now have multimillion-dollar credit lines with us. We’ve grown alongside them, advising through each phase of their journey.

That’s the real value of a strategic banker. Not someone who just shows up for the deal, but someone who’s invested in your success, challenge by challenge, year after year.

Are you a manufacturer looking for more support from your financial partners? If so, chat with our team to learn more.

Disclaimers : This information is for educational purposes only. It is not legal or tax advice. For legal or tax advice, you should consult your own legal, tax, and investment advisors.

First American Bank is a Member FDIC.

About First American Bank

First American Bank is the largest privately held bank in Illinois, with over $7 billion in assets and 61 locations across Illinois, Wisconsin, and Florida. Family-owned and operated since the 1960s, the bank offers a full range of financial services, including personal banking, business lending, and trust and wealth management. Known for combining community bank service with large-scale capabilities, First American Bank is committed to long-term relationships, financial stability, and delivering tailored solutions that help customers thrive.

Media Contact:

Teresa Lee

305-631-6400

tlee@firstambank.com