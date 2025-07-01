Paytronix Partners with Auphan Software to Expand Canadian Footprint; Drive Interoperability for SMB Operators

NEWTON, Mass. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, an Access Group company and leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced a new partnership with Canadian POS provider, Auphan Software. Paytronix has a long-standing history of providing industry leading support and guest experiences for Canadian brands such as Foodtastic, A&W Canada and Marble Slab Creamery Canada – which recently launched with Paytronix last August.

The integration aims to add another option for hospitality brands that are looking to customize their product suite with the tools they prefer. Whether they’re a customer of Auphan, or a customer of Paytronix, this integration will provide additional flexibility for customers, giving them the ability to get the best of both worlds.

Additionally, in a growing market with new solutions for analytics, the partnership stands to provide both brands further recognition within the Canadian market.

"Our partnership with Paytronix brings together two innovative platforms,” said Andy Ould, Director of Operations at Auphan. “This partnership will empower our customers with deeper integrations, smarter tools, and a seamless guest experience."

Auphan is a software provider for mid-sized restaurants, hospitality and retail brands primarily located in Canada, United States, Asia and Europe. They feature customers such as Old Spaghetti Factory, Quesada Burritos & Tacos, and Quiznos. In addition to their POS system, Auphan’s platform offers their customers a variety of enterprise management tools and integrated services similar to Paytronix such as Online Ordering and Loyalty, as well as kitchen display systems, real time analytics and performance tracking.

“Just as consumers are looking for personalized, custom experiences – our customers are looking for much of the same. Paytronix provides the preferred methods to curate dynamic experiences that guests are looking for,” said Kalani Stephens, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Paytronix. “We’re always looking to partner with forward-thinking companies that share the Paytronix vision of enhancing guest experiences through technology. Auphan Software’s innovative POS and enterprise solutions align perfectly with our customer engagement platform. Together, we’re empowering businesses to build stronger relationships with their guests and drive long-term loyalty."

Paytronix has strategic partnerships with more than 100 brands across North America and Europe, and features integrations with more than 500 platforms, allowing customers to customize their stack as they want.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

About Auphan Software

Auphan Software, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., specializes in delivering enterprise-grade, point-of-sale and management solutions tailored for franchises, multi-location, and independent foodservice, retail, and hospitality operators. Trusted by businesses across Canada, United States, and Asia, Auphan supports complex operational needs with a unified hybrid POS system with built in online ordering, KDS, and loyalty rewards and more.

Built with scalability and consistency in mind, Auphan Software empowers enterprise and franchise networks to centralize control while enabling individual locations to perform with efficiency and flexibility. From real-time performance insights to seamless menu and promotion updates across all sites, Auphan helps brands maintain quality, increase speed of service, and deliver a unified guest experience at scale.

Our expert team partners with organizations to design and deploy customized solutions that align with brand standards and evolving technology goals—ensuring every location runs smarter, faster, and more connected. Auphan is the platform of choice for growing operations ready to lead with innovation. For more information visit www.auphansoftware.com.