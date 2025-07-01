Aviv Clinics Partners with Koterra to Expand Veteran Access to Lifesaving TBI and PTSD Treatment

THE VILLAGES, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, thousands of U.S. Veterans live with invisible wounds: emotional distress, chronic pain, cognitive dysfunction, and diminished quality of life. These symptoms often stem from traumatic brain injuries (TBI), concussions, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Today, Aviv Clinics , one of the world’s most advanced brain research and treatment centers, announces a new partnership with Koterra , a nonprofit organization committed to helping Veterans access life-changing care. This alliance positions Aviv Clinics as a Veteran care collaborator, offering cutting-edge treatment programs to Veterans sponsored by Koterra.

“Our strategic healing alliance with Aviv Clinics is uniquely promising,” says Patti Brady, CEO and founder of Koterra. “One of our clients, a Navy SEAL with multiple TBIs and PTSD, recently completed the Aviv Medical Program™ and showed remarkable improvements, including a 33% increase in cognitive function.”

Aviv Clinics offers personalized, evidence-based treatment programs aimed at enhancing cognitive, physical, and neurological function. Each customized program can include hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) alongside interventions such as cognitive exercises, physical training, and nutritional coaching, all designed around each Veteran’s specific needs. Guided by nearly two decades of published clinical studies , Aviv is at the forefront of advancing brain health for Veterans.





“Our partnership with Koterra is a powerful step toward making life-changing treatments more accessible to the Veterans who need them most,” says Dion Atchinson, Chief Operating Officer and U.S. Army Veteran. “Together, we are providing vital care that can help improve the cognitive and physical well-being of Veterans, and in turn, gather critical data that will support the broader adoption of therapies like hyperbaric oxygen therapy in the VA system.”

After sustaining multiple traumatic brain injuries during his 40 years of military service and battling severe suicidal ideation, Norman Moser came to Koterra in search of lasting healing and found it through treatment at Aviv. Today, his cognitive function, sleep, anxiety and physical endurance have dramatically improved.

“After decades of living with the invisible wounds of service–traumatic brain injuries, memory loss, and relentless anxiety, I had nearly given up hope. Aviv didn’t just help me heal; it gave me my life back. I can think clearly, sleep deeply, and enjoy things I thought I’d lost forever, like reading and driving,” said Moser. “My endurance has skyrocketed—I’m running again for the first time in years, with a 300% increase that I never thought possible. For the first time in a long time, I feel strong, focused, and truly alive.”

Koterra currently has 10 Veterans waiting for funding to receive treatment. This partnership is not just about offering advanced care—it’s about transforming the landscape of Veteran healthcare by making groundbreaking therapies more widely available.

To make a donation towards this life-changing initiative and help support Veterans in need, visit www.koterra.org .

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is a leader in the research and treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI) using advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). In partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is dedicated to providing evidence-based treatments for PTSD and related neurological conditions. The Aviv Medical Program, developed based on nearly two decades of research and the successful treatment of thousands of patients worldwide, offers a personalized approach to healing, combining hyperbaric oxygen therapy with cognitive, physical, and nutritional interventions. The program is backed by the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and director of the Sagol Center.

About Koterra

Koterra operates as a healing coordinator—connecting veterans to top-tier clinics, removing cost and access barriers, and advocating for systemic change at the highest levels, including the Department of Veterans Affairs. At the heart of our work is a scientifically proven protocol that not only treats brain injuries but has been shown to significantly reduce suicidal ideation. Beyond treatment, we ensure each veteran is supported through a structured transition back into daily life, equipped with the tools and guidance they need to continue their healing journey.

