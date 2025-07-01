LiveWorld Releases First-Ever AI Brand Reputation Index for Leading OTC Brands

CAMPBELL, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campbell, California and New York City – July 1st, 2025 – LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), a pioneer in social-first digital engagement and integrated human-AI solutions, today announced the release of the first-ever AI Brand Reputation Index for over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare brands.

The groundbreaking study delivers unprecedented insight into how AI influences the reputation of the 50 most prominent OTC brands across ten major product categories. CeraVe came out as the leading brand overall followed by Neutrogena, Advil, Nature Made, and Pepto-Bismol.

“AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity are increasingly the trusted guides for consumers making healthcare decisions,” said Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman and CEO. “OTC brands can no longer afford to ignore how these AI platforms represent them,”

Friedman said, “This report empowers marketers with critical intelligence to manage their AI-driven brand presence and take proactive control of consumer perception.”

Key findings from the report Include:

AI visibility drives consumer preference: Brands like CeraVe, Neutrogena, and Advil earned top scores thanks to strong digital content ecosystems and consistent visibility in AI-generated answers.





Brands like earned top scores thanks to strong digital content ecosystems and consistent visibility in AI-generated answers. Trust and satisfaction are better than ad spend: Top performers combined high consumer trust with perceived effectiveness, often outpacing brands with larger marketing budgets.





Top performers combined high consumer trust with perceived effectiveness, often outpacing brands with larger marketing budgets. Natural and heritage storylines resonate: AI tools consistently surface brands that are associated with trusted legacy (e.g., Pepto-Bismol or perceived natural benefits (e.g., Nature Made).





AI tools consistently surface brands that are associated with trusted legacy (e.g., Pepto-Bismol or perceived natural benefits (e.g., Nature Made). Low AI footprint = missed opportunities: Even popular brands fell short when digital signals were fragmented or outdated highlighting the urgent need for AI-conscious content strategy.



The report uses LiveWorld’s proprietary AI reputation framework to assess each brand across four key reputation drivers:

Product Satisfaction

Brand Trust

Visibility & Marketing Strength

Accessibility & Value

Analysis was conducted using leading large language models (LLMs): ChatGPT-4, Claude, and Perplexity AI, based on how these models respond to common health-related consumer queries.

“AI-driven reputation is no longer theoretical; it’s already influencing brand discovery, preference, and purchase,” added Friedman. “Marketers who understand and shape their AI footprint will outperform competitors and build future-ready brands.”

Implications for Marketers

AI summaries are now the first impression many consumers see.

Brands must monitor and shape AI-visible content across platforms like Reddit, TikTok, health review sites, and SEO content hubs.

The report provides an actionable roadmap for enhancing AI reputation through strategic messaging, content optimization, and ongoing visibility tracking.



Helpful Links

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency and software company that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 29 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld .

LiveWorld Contact

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739