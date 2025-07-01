HII and Hitachi Lock In Multi-Year REMUS 300 UUV Production Agreement

POCASSET, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced the order from Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi) for more than a dozen REMUS 300 small uncrewed undersea vehicles (SUUVs) under a program that will deliver the vehicles over multi-years.

HII’s REMUS 300 platform is a modular, open-architecture SUUV engineered for multi-mission adaptability and was the commercial basis for the U.S. Navy’s Lionfish program.

The procurement by Hitachi builds on a long-standing relationship with Japan, an important U.S. ally in the Pacific region. The REMUS 300 platform is in service with several nations worldwide and offers critical interoperability with partner and allied forces.

“This procurement represents a key sale milestone for the REMUS 300 commercial program,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Uncrewed Systems business group. “We greatly appreciate the confidence Hitachi has placed in us. The success of our commercial REMUS 300 vehicles is a result of our work in the international markets and the high confidence our customers place in REMUS products. These vehicles deliver critical mine-hunting capabilities and flexible payload options to our allies and partners.”





About the REMUS UUV

The REMUS UUV family delivers critical advantages across modern naval operations and the autonomous systems have been proven to operate independently or in conjunction with crewed platforms — such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines — to extend mission range, reduce detection risk and limit personnel exposure.

The REMUS open-architecture design allows rapid payload integration, enabling mission-specific configurations and future tech insertions — key factors in maintaining operational relevance and cost efficiency over time.

To date, HII has sold more than 700 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. Notably, over 90% of REMUS units delivered in the past 23 years remain in service, demonstrating platform durability and lifecycle value — both critical in defense acquisition decision-making.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

