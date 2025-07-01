STAX Engineering Named First Official Provider for At-Berth Emissions Control Services at the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAX Engineering has been awarded a contract by the Port of Los Angeles, becoming the Port’s approved provider of on-call emissions control services for vessels idling at berth. The designation cements STAX’s leadership in the space and reflects growing demand for flexible emissions reduction solutions that meet California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations without disrupting port operations.

Under the agreement, STAX will serve as the on-call emission compliance solution for auto carriers and container ships berthed at the Port for up to three years. Service will expand to tankers upon final approval of STAX’s CARB Executive Order expected in the coming weeks. STAX’s mobile emissions capture and control technology offers a powerful complement to shore power, removing up to 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx) directly from ship exhaust, without requiring any vessel modifications.

“Being selected by the Port of LA—one of the world’s busiest and most ambitious ports—reaffirms STAX’s leadership in tackling maritime air pollution at scale,” said Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering. “This partnership shows what’s possible when ports embrace flexible, high-impact solutions that work alongside existing infrastructure. We’re making it easier for every vessel to comply with environmental mandates without disrupting operations.”

“Our operational model is built for consistent, reliable performance at busy ports like Los Angeles, delivering a seamless solution for emissions compliance,” said John Holmes, COO of STAX. “What makes us an especially effective on-call partner is our technology's flexibility—it connects to any ship without modification. Whether it's a ship's first time in a California port or its one hundredth, STAX can provide the customer compliance without interruption.”

This partnership deepens STAX’s operational footprint at the Port of Los Angeles, building on its existing service to customers like Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., Hyundai GLOVIS, and Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US (Shell). Across California, STAX currently operates eight barges under exclusive agreements at the ports of Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, and Oakland. Since launching in early 2024, STAX has treated at-berth vessels for more than 22,000 hours, capturing 166 tons of pollutants and counting.

STAX’s patented, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, even in the most congested ports. Once the exhaust is captured and funneled into the STAX system, it is filtered. STAX removes 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of nitrogen oxides (NOx) before being released as purified gas. In 2024, STAX was named a winner of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech, recognizing its innovative contributions to emissions reduction and cleaner air solutions. Learn more at www.staxengineering.com.

