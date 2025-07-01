Inspirato Rolls Out New Global Ground Transportation Benefit with Savoya

DENVER, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announces a new partnership with Savoya, a global leader in premium ground transportation. The collaboration is designed to elevate the Inspirato experience from the moment members step out their front door, providing exclusive access to Savoya’s network of elite chauffeurs in hundreds of destinations worldwide.

With a reputation for precision, discretion, and white-glove service, Savoya operates in more than 300 markets around the world. The company is trusted by Fortune 100 executives and ultra-high-net-worth individuals for delivering seamless, secure, and personalized transportation. Each ride is thoughtfully designed to meet the highest standards of professionalism, reliability, and comfort, so the journey reflects the quality of the destination.

“Inspirato is all about making luxury travel effortless,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato. “Savoya helps us extend that promise beyond the walls of our properties. Where you’re going matters, and how you get there should feel just as elevated. This partnership ensures the journey is every bit as memorable as the destination.”

The addition of Savoya strengthens Inspirato’s broader strategy of deepening member value while creating incremental revenue opportunities. By offering trusted, ground transportation through a curated partner, Inspirato continues to deliver meaningful benefits that reinforce retention and loyalty.

Through this partnership, Inspirato members will receive:

Exclusive savings on Savoya bookings

Access to a dedicated Savoya Client Care team for personalized, high-touch coordination

A more seamless experience between trip planning and ground transportation



“Savoya is proud to partner with Inspirato, a brand that shares our passion for delivering exceptional service with zero compromises,” said Dominic Miraglia, Chief Commercial Officer at Savoya. “Together, we’re creating a travel experience that feels effortless, secure, and entirely personalized.”

In addition to enhancing the member experience, Inspirato and Savoya will explore new tools and co-branded offerings to streamline booking and create even more value. This partnership reflects Inspirato’s ongoing commitment to thoughtful innovation, seamless service, and unforgettable travel.

For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings and partnerships, visit www.inspirato.com.

About Savoya

Savoya is a global leader in premium ground transportation, trusted by top executives and high-net-worth travelers for its commitment to safety, security, and exceptional service. Operating in over 300 markets worldwide, Savoya delivers peace of mind and unmatched professionalism for every trip. Learn more at www.savoya.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.