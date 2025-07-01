Applied Systems Announces New Alliance Partnership

Chicago, IL., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced FirstChoice, a MarshBerry Company, as its newest Alliance Partner, delivering educational resources and innovative technology to its members. Through the Applied Partner Program, FirstChoice helps its member agencies seamlessly connect to the digital roundtrip of insurance by providing access to Applied’s Digital Agency and EZLynx’s agency management technology, enabling them to create operational efficiency at every stage of the lifecycle and grow their business.

“As volatile premium rates and an increased emphasis on digital marketplaces and personalized customer service continue to change the industry, we are committed to ensuring our member agencies are equipped to succeed,” said Keith Captain, president, FirstChoice. “Partnering with Applied gives FirstChoice members the resources, tools, and strategic support they need to embrace technology solutions so they can enable sustained and profitable revenue growth.”

Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, payment hub, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

The Applied Alliance Partner Program creates additional value in the independent insurance distribution channel by providing greater resources to networks and their agencies for sustainable business growth. Through collaboration, the program identifies and engages insurance network membership organizations on technology and market initiatives that benefit their business and member agencies. Learn more about the Applied Alliance Partner Program.

“Technology continues to create new business and service models that help independent agents keep up with consumer demands and become better business partners to their insured clients,” said Chris Cline, vice president, sales, alliance partnerships, Applied Systems. “We are proud to welcome FirstChoice to the Applied Partner Program, delivering their members access to technology best practices, industry expertise and Applied product solutions that strengthen customer relationships and drive growth for their businesses.”

