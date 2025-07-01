ACMI Appoints Seven New Advisors Including Freedom’s Forge Author, Arthur L. Herman

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI) today announced the addition of seven new advisors to its advisory boards. These individuals represent a broad range of specialties and expertise including spaceflight operations, Indo-Pacific security, frontier technologies, industrial policy, logistics, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. Their guidance will support ACMI’s expansion into critical growth areas and further strengthen its role in building resilient innovative ecosystems that drive U.S. industrial competitiveness.

“As ACMI brings our ecosystem approach to more domains, we are proud to incorporate top practitioners, experts, and thought leaders to deliver the best outcomes for our customers and the country,” said John Burer, CEO and Founder of ACMI. “We are honored to have the support of such a knowledgeable set of professionals as we increase our impact.”

New ACMI Advisors include:





Dr. Arthur Herman is a Pulitzer Prize finalist, New York Times bestselling author, and renowned national security expert. His work on America’s industrial mobilization, particularly Freedom’s Forge, remains essential reading in both defense and policy circles. He previously served as Senior Advisor on the National Security Council, was the former Director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative, and is currently a Senior Fellow at the Civitas Institute at the University of Texas at Austin.



“I am excited to join ACMI at this pivotal time,” said Dr. Herman. “ACMI’s work is at the critical crossroads of national competitiveness, innovation, and security. They are pairing a bold vision with practical action to drive the kind of industrial revitalization that our country needs to be secure and prosperous today, and well into the future.”

Joining Dr. Herman are three space and technology experts. Dr. David Draper, former Deputy Chief Scientist at NASA, has more than 25 years of experience in spaceflight research, science, and mission development. Wogbe Ofori, Chief Strategist at WRX Companies, has decades of experience in venture building and hardtech commercialization, and is the co-author of the Astropreneur’s Startup Journey Map & Guidebook. Sam Gunderson, a veteran of NASA and the aerospace industry, spent 35 years working across private and public sectors to advance U.S. space capabilities.

ACMI’s new advisors also have exceptional leadership across defense, manufacturing, and industrial strategy. Bernice Kissinger has deep expertise in dual-use innovation in the Indo-Pacific region, where she advises U.S. and allied defense organizations on strategic partnerships and technology development. Whitney Jones, with 30 years of experience in defense, previously served as the Director of the Submarine Industrial Base inside of Program Executive Office Strategic Submarines, and as Deputy Program Manager for the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base Program Office. William “Bill” Johnson, P.E. is a nationally renowned expert in advanced manufacturing with over four decades of experience in engineering as co-owner of Athena Manufacturing, a precision metalworking firm supporting aerospace, defense, and semiconductor clients.

Together, these advisors reflect ACMI’s commitment to convening top talent from critical sectors to drive strategic execution and national impact. As ACMI scales its operations and partnerships, their expertise will help shape its work in innovation, resilience and long-term impact.

About the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI)

ACMI is committed to revitalizing the United States’ industrial base through strategic investments in emerging businesses in critical sectors. ACMI’s approach, through its affiliates ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties, aims to consolidate funding, resources, and expertise to close gaps in the US industrial base, enhance supply chain resiliency, and accelerate innovation. Learn more: www.ACMIGroup.com

Media Contact:

Karen Hamill

Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

khamill@wearecsg.com

