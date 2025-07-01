Pete Koat Appointed CEO of Axyom.Core to Advance Cloud Native Wireless Solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axyom.Core , a global provider of cloud native wireless core and enterprise radio access network (RAN) solutions, today announced the appointment of Pete Koat as CEO.

Koat brings more than 20 years of experience in communication and data technologies working with customers, sales teams and partners to research, analyze and develop custom solutions that address their business needs.

Koat joined Lumine Group through its acquisition of Incognito Software Systems in 2014, where he served as CEO. He worked at Incognito for more than 10 years, starting as chief technology officer and ultimately becoming CEO. Following the acquisition, Koat led the post-acquisition integration of multiple P&Ls within Motive, alongside his role as Group Technology Expert at Lumine Group.

A founding member of the Connected Home Council within the Broadband Forum, Koat is now in his eighth year with the industry group, which focuses on accelerating adoption of broadband access, smart home technologies, in-home networking, Wi-Fi, and consumer electronics.

“Stepping into the CEO role at Axyom.Core comes at a critical time for our industry. The need for agile, cloud native network solutions has never been greater, and Axyom.Core is ready to meet that demand,” said Koat. “I’m looking forward to leading the company through this next phase of innovation and growth and collaborating with our fantastic customers.”

About Axyom.Core

Axyom.Core is a global leader in cloud native wireless core and radio access network solutions, trusted by six of the world’s top 10 communications service providers. Its product portfolio includes high-performance 4G and 5G converged core, Femto core, security gateway, and enterprise RAN units.The Axyom.Core platform offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and economics, ensuring that customers remain at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving telecommunications landscape. For more information, visit www.axyomcore.ai .