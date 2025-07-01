Kelley Drye Announces New Partners and Special Counsel

New York, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is pleased to announce the election of three new partners – Elizabeth N. Krasnow, Maeghan J. McLoughlin, and Randall L. Morrison , Jr. – effective July 1, 2025. In addition, the firm has promoted Samuel J. Baldwin, Aaron J. Gold, Brianna J. Santolli, and Emilie A. Sickles to special counsel.

“Congratulations to our new partners and special counsel,” said Dana B. Rosenfeld, firm managing partner. “This talented group has a track record of delivering outstanding work for our clients and exemplifies the values that define Kelley Drye—client focus, deep legal knowledge, and practical problem-solving.”

The firm’s new partners are:

Elizabeth N. Krasnow (Connecticut – Litigation): Elizabeth’s practice focuses on complex commercial litigation. She represents clients in federal and state courts in matters including breach of contract, trade secret misappropriation, fraud, unfair and deceptive trade practices, and regulatory enforcement, among other areas of the law. Elizabeth’s client work spans a range of industries including health care, technology, manufacturing, real estate, and retail. Prior to joining the firm, Elizabeth served as a Senior Litigation Counsel at the Manhattan D.A.’s Office, where she represented the office in a range of matters at the trial and appellate level. Elizabeth is a member of the New York and Connecticut bars.

Maeghan J. McLoughlin (New York – Bankruptcy and Restructuring): Maeghan is experienced in all stages of the commercial bankruptcy process, having represented debtors-in-possession, creditors’ committees, Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 trustees, receivers, secured lenders, and landlords in various bankruptcy proceedings. She has experience representing clients in a range of industries, including communications and media, consumer products and retail, energy, real estate, and restaurants. Prior to joining the firm, Maeghan served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Burton R. Lifland, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Southern District of New York, and the Honorable Joanna Seybert, United States District Court Judge for the Eastern District of New York. Maeghan is a member of the New York bar.

Randall L. Morrison Jr. (New York – Litigation): Randall is an experienced commercial trial lawyer and his practice focuses on complex commercial litigation across a range of industries. He is a trusted advisor to clients including multiple Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, hedge funds, and real estate lending platforms. Randall has successfully guided his clients through high-profile litigations, internal investigations, and regulatory matters. Randall began his career as an assistant corporation counsel with the New York City Law Department. There, he represented the City of New York and its employees in a wide variety of disputes including admiralty, torts, and constitutional issues. Randall is a member of the New York bar.

The firm’s new special counsel are:

Samuel J. Baldwin (New York – Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation): Sam focuses his practice on employee benefits and executive compensation, with an emphasis on equity and deferred compensation, as well as ERISA fiduciary compliance. He works to understand his clients’ unique needs and challenges, guiding them through the ever-changing demands of tax and ERISA compliance. Sam assists clients with issues that may arise with the IRS, Department of Labor, and Pension Benefits Guaranty Corporation, including corrections, audits, determination letter applications, and plan terminations. Prior to joining the firm, Sam was a law clerk to Justice Donald Alexander in the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. Sam is a member of the New York and Maine bars.

Aaron J. Gold (New York – Litigation): Aaron is a versatile litigator who handles complex commercial litigation, consumer class actions, and international arbitrations, among other matters. He defends clients in state and federal courts across a range of issues, including contract disputes, consumer fraud, products liability, and securities fraud. Aaron represents clients in industries spanning financial services, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, energy and infrastructure, and digital currencies. Before joining the firm, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Anne M. Patterson, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of New Jersey. Aaron is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

Brianna J. Santolli (New York – Litigation): Brianna has considerable experience in all stages of complex commercial litigation and arbitration across industries, representing internationally-recognized brands, tech startups, laboratories and health care facilities, financial firms, and real estate companies. She has litigated complex disputes related to consumer fraud, contract disputes, false claims, partnership disputes, and professional malpractice. Her practice also includes defense of consumer class actions and mass arbitrations under various state and federal laws regulating deceptive trade practices and telemarketing. Prior to joining the firm, Brianna served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Robert J. Gilson, J.A.D. in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division. Brianna is a member of the New York and New Jersey bars.

Emilie A. Sickles (Washington, D.C. – Real Estate): Emilie concentrates her practice on the negotiation and documentation of leases and related agreements for office, medical office, retail center, industrial flex-use, warehouse, built-to-suit, and mixed-use asset classes. She also represents clients in commercial real estate acquisitions, dispositions, and lending. Emilie has extensive experience representing Fortune 500 companies, leading health care providers, and national developers in complex lease transactions with specialized build-outs and highly nuanced tenant operations. Clients appreciate Emilie’s pragmatic approach to negotiations and her ability to structure deals that are advantageous for all parties. Prior to joining the firm, she worked in-house for a major Mid-Atlantic real estate development company. Emilie is a member of the District of Columbia and Maryland bars.

# # #