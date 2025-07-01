Morgan Auto Group Adopts Point Predictive’s BorrowerCheck and IEValidate at 77 dealerships to Combat Fraud And Costly Buybacks

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Predictive, the leader in artificial intelligence solutions for consumer lending, today announced a strategic partnership with Morgan Auto Group, one of the nation's largest automotive dealer groups with 77 dealerships across Florida. The collaboration integrates Point Predictive's BorrowerCheck™ and IEValidate™ solutions, giving Morgan Auto Group comprehensive fraud detection capabilities and frictionless income and employment validation.

The partnership comes as dealers face an alarming surge in identity, income, and employment fraud schemes over the past year alone. Point Predictive's 2025 analysis reveals dealers increasingly bear the financial burden of $9.2 million in auto loan fraud annually. With the typical fraud-related buyback now averaging $27,500 per incident, dealers who haven't updated their fraud prevention tools face potentially significant financial exposure that market leaders are already protecting against.

"BorrowerCheck gives us unprecedented protection against fraud schemes that traditionally lead to costly buybacks," said Brett Morgan, CEO of Morgan Auto Group. "With red flags and alerts that cover identity, income, and employment, we can use the expanded data insights to service our car buyers more efficiently and safely. This technology helps us confidently get legitimate buyers the financing they need faster while significantly reducing our exposure to fraud."

The implementation of these solutions delivers three transformative benefits to Morgan Auto Group:

Slash Fraud Losses – Prevents 90% of fraud typically missed by traditional methods, dramatically reducing costly buybacks from lenders.

– Prevents 90% of fraud typically missed by traditional methods, dramatically reducing costly buybacks from lenders. Accelerates Customer Verification – Replaces 5-minute knowledge-based surveys with 20-second SMS verification, eliminating friction that drives customers away.

– Replaces 5-minute knowledge-based surveys with 20-second SMS verification, eliminating friction that drives customers away. Eliminates Income & Employment Documentation Hassles – Validates income and employment against data containing over 23 million+ employers and 312 million+ income reports instantly without paystub requirements, while screening against 14,000+ known fake employers.



"This partnership with Morgan Auto Group demonstrates our commitment to protecting dealerships from the growing wave of fraud affecting the auto industry," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By combining BorrowerCheck's comprehensive fraud detection with IEValidate's frictionless income verification, we're providing Morgan with the tools to significantly reduce buyback risk while creating a seamless experience for legitimate buyers."

BorrowerCheck transforms the car buying process through a comprehensive fraud detection platform. The solution identifies potential fraud across multiple dimensions—including identity theft, synthetic identities, and income misrepresentation—while replacing cumbersome knowledge-based surveys with a simple one-time passcode sent directly to the customer's phone.

IEValidate eliminates the need for dealers to collect and verify paystubs. IEValidate instantly validates income, occupation, and employment history by cross-referencing Point Predictive's proprietary database of more than 312 million income reports and 23 million employers. These solutions allow dealers to simultaneously reduce fraud losses while removing the friction points that traditionally drive customers away.

As one of the automotive industry's most forward-thinking leaders, Morgan Auto Group continues to set the benchmark for running a profitable and safe dealership operation. While many dealers still rely on outdated fraud detection methods developed decades ago, Morgan Auto Group's approach is positioning them to capture market share safely from other dealerships. This strategic investment in fraud prevention technology not only protects their impressive 77-dealership operation but also reaffirms their reputation as the dealership group that others look to for tomorrow's best practices.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund most loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as pay stubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. Subsequently, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit www.pointpredictive.com.

About Morgan Auto Group

Morgan Auto Group is one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the nation, with dealerships across Florida offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. The group is committed to providing exceptional customer service and creating a streamlined, enjoyable car-buying experience. Morgan Auto Group's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has established it as a leader in the automotive retail industry. For more information, please visit www.morganautogroup.com.