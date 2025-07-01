DEAL Mining obtains MSB license and ranks among the global cloud computing power rankings

San Francisco, CA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a globally trusted cloud mining platform, DEAL Mining has officially obtained a Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by FinCEN, marking its full compliance with international financial regulatory standards.

In 2025, DEAL Mining also topped the global cloud mining efficiency and security rankings with its investment in green energy, artificial intelligence mining infrastructure, and a strong fund protection system.

These two honors highlight DEAL Mining's commitment to transparency, legal compliance, and providing safe, efficient, and sustainable passive income opportunities for users around the world.

Today, DEAL Mining serves more than 9 million users in more than 190 countries. DEAL Mining is redefining the way individuals and institutions participate in the digital asset economy by complying with the law, focusing on environmental sustainability, and long-term profitability.

DEAL Mining's platform features and advantages

Registration rewards and alliance mechanism: New users will receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and daily sign-in will get additional rewards, with promotion rebates up to 4.5%.

Multi-currency support and flexible recharge: Supports recharge and withdrawal of more than ten mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, USDC, BNB, XRP, SOL, etc.

High-level security protection: Adopts EV SSL encryption, McAfee and Cloudflare dual protection, and fully encrypts user funds and data.

24/7 customer service support: Provides 24-hour manual customer service, fast response, and supports global users to consult and solve problems at any time.

Zero equipment threshold, easy operation: Users do not need to buy mining machines or master professional skills, just register and select contracts to start daily mining income.

Stable passive income, rich contracts: Provides different levels of contract plans, high and stable daily income, suitable for novice and senior investors.

The ideal contract plan for all investors

Mining Plan Investment ($) Profit ($) Contract Days Daily Profit ($) M30s++ (BTC) 100 8 2 4.0 A1326-109T (DOGE) 500 30 5 6.0 M60 (BTC) 1000 126 10 12.6 S21 Pro (DOGE) 3500 924 20 46.2 M63S+ (BTC) 6000 2184 26 84.0 S19 XP+ Hyd 10000 4805 31 155.0 S21 XP+ Hyd 15000 8910 36 247.5

For example, taking the S19 XP+ Hyd contract as an example, the investor initially invests $10,000, with a daily interest rate of 1.55%, 31 days (daily income of $155), and the total income after 31 days is $14,805 (10,000 principal return + $4,805 profit). For a complete list of stable income contracts, please visit the company's official website: https://DEALMining.com





Looking to the future

DEAL Mining will continue to increase investment in green energy, intelligent algorithms and global compliance layout, continue to optimize user experience, lower the threshold for participation, and allow more people to easily and safely participate in the growth of crypto assets.

In this digital age full of opportunities and challenges, DEAL Mining is not only a one-stop cloud mining service platform, but also an important bridge between users and crypto wealth.

Deal Mining is firmly compliant, innovation-driven, and user-centric, leading a digital income revolution that belongs to the future.

About DEALMining

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, DEAL Mining is a global leader in smart cloud mining solutions. The platform uses clean energy and AI-driven mining infrastructure to provide users with an efficient and low-threshold way to earn passive income from cryptocurrencies.

With industry-grade security, 24/7 customer support and a fully transparent profit model, DEAL Mining continues to empower users around the world to help them mine smarter, profit faster, and accumulate cryptocurrency wealth more safely.

For more information, please visit https://DEALmining.com or contact info@DEALmining.com

Mobile APP download: https://dealmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Attachment