New York, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leto Graphics, a leader in large-format printing and custom graphic installations, is proud to announce the expansion of its Dance Floor Wraps service throughout Long Island and New York City. This premium offering transforms event spaces by turning standard dance floors into stunning centerpieces for weddings, corporate galas, birthday parties and more.



With in-house design, print and installation capabilities, Leto Graphics ensures a seamless process from concept to final reveal. Each dance floor wrap is printed on high-quality, slip-resistant vinyl and laminated for durability – delivering not just style but safety for guests.



“Dance floor wraps have become an essential element of modern event design. Our clients want something that’s not only beautiful, but that feels custom and unforgettable,” said Nick Vitucci, Head of Marketing at Leto Graphics. “We’re proud to offer a turnkey solution that’s as stress-free as it is impactful – especially for clients across Long Island and NYC who expect the best.”



Whether it’s a monogrammed wedding dance floor or a bold, branded design for a corporate launch, Leto Graphics brings unmatched expertise and attention to detail. The company’s team works directly with venues and event planners to ensure each installation meets the specific needs of the space and event schedule.



To learn more or book a consultation, visit letographics.com or call (631) 500-2727.



https://thenewsfront.com/leto-graphics-expands-dance-floor-wrap-services-across-long-island-and-new-york-city/