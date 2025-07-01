Shenzhen, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Guangdong, China, DaranEner has made another breakthrough in the field of LiFePO4 Portable Power Station, reducing the weight of its LiFePO4 Portable Power Station to a new dimension, which is 15-20% lighter than other brands of the same specifications. In terms of the long charging time of Portable Power Station itself, DaranEner has optimized the problem of slow charging of Portable Power Station. The Portable Power Station body can be fully charged in 1.8 hours and 80% in 1 hour 20 minutes. DaranEner has conducted in-depth research on the defects that users often encounter when using Portable Power Station in camping. In addition to weight and charging speed, noise is a problem that is often overlooked. DaranEner innovatively uses large air duct heat dissipation technology to ensure safe temperature while reducing fan noise.

While solving the actual needs of users, DaranEner frees customers from the dilemma of heavy weight, loud noise and slow charging of traditional Portable Power Station, allowing everyone to use faster, lighter and quieter, providing an unparalleled camping experience.

Lighter energy storage power supply

In terms of weight reduction of Portable Power Station, DaranEner avoids the solution of reducing materials and giving up material quality, which is often done by traditional Portable Power Station manufacturers. "We hope to solve the problem, not to transfer the problem, not to solve one problem and bring more problems, or to reduce the user experience from other angles. We have always been responsible for our users," said Roderick, a designer of DaranEner. After in-depth research on the internal structure layout of Portable Power Station, he and his team changed the motherboard layout of traditional Portable Power Station and adopted an innovative and simpler motherboard layout. While not changing the quality of Portable Power Station, it reduced the original weight by 20%. However, this measure alone is far from enough. In terms of the shell technology of the product itself, DaranEner eliminated the original cumbersome buckles or unnecessary shell redundancy, and adopted a new environmentally friendly spray technology. With multi-angle technical updates, DaranEner's product quality is currently the lightest among LFP power supplies of the same specification, 15-20% lighter on average.

Lighter design brings better portability. For example, DaranEner's NEOZ (179Wh) weighs only 6.2 pounds (about 2.8 kilograms). "You can just use your right hand, like carrying a lunch basket," said Shirley Camilla, a long-time DaranEner user and a senior camping enthusiast. Lighter means that users can carry more power range Portable Power Station when preparing for camping, which allows users to get energy supply for everything from mobile phones to blowers and refrigerators during camping. The interviewee Safina, a mother of two children, lives with her husband and parents. She and her family push an operating vehicle with four DaranEner energy storage power supplies ranging from 179.2wh to 2073.6wh. "It's very convenient. I only need to spend less than two hours at home to meet the needs of everything from mobile phones to ovens, and I can transport them just like taking a walk, pulling a small cart with one hand."

Faster charging technology

The charging time of energy storage power supplies is generally maintained at 3-5 hours. For some temporary use needs, forgetting to charge in advance means that the plan will be delayed or cancelled. DaranEner has shortened this time to 1.5h.



DaranEner adopts a segmented charging method. It only takes 1 hour DaranEner to fully charge 80%, that is, fast charging in the first 80%. This allows users to choose full or fast charging according to specific circumstances in actual use.

In addition to indoor charging, DaranEner, which focuses on the actual use scenarios of users, uses integrated MPPT technology for outdoor solar charging, allowing a 100W solar panel to fully charge a depleted NEOZ in 120 minutes. "This is faster than traditional systems," engineer Lisa Chen confirmed in field tests.



Quieter cooling technology

The cooling noise in the mainstream market is an easily overlooked problem. Most energy storage power supplies focus on increasing interfaces and power, but as the power increases, more heat will be generated, which will in turn increase the power of the cooling fan and bring more noise. DaranEner interviewed 300 camping enthusiasts in Florida. 80% of the respondents believed that the Portable Power Station noise distracted them during camping, and 67% of the respondents believed that the noise at night was even more unbearable. DaranEner has reduced the noise generated by operation to 46 decibels (measured) by expanding the cooling duct and adopting large duct separate cooling technology. David Chen, a 68-year-old retired electrician, relies on NEOX (204Wh) as his CPAP: "The operating noise below 46 decibels allows me to hear the owl's cry at midnight-this is simply impossible on the old generator."

Industry significance

"So far, families are still choosing between convenience and happiness," said Sarah Wilson, project director of DaranEner.

At present, DaranEner's breakthroughs in being lighter, faster and quieter allow DaranEner's series of Portable Power Station to serve as a bridge for connecting products of different frequency bands for collaborative use in camping activities. In the future, DaranEner will continue to deepen its Portable Power Station, starting from the user, and meet all the subtle needs of the user.

