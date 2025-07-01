Varonis Announces Strategic Partnership with Microsoft to Help Secure the Future of AI

MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help secure the next generation of workplace AI.

The companies will build upon existing product innovations that help organizations securely adopt Microsoft Copilot. The partnership will also deepen the integration between the Varonis Data Security Platform and Microsoft’s security portfolio — including Microsoft Purview — to deliver automated protection for sensitive data across the Microsoft ecosystem and beyond.

The agreement lays out an engineering-led plan to solve one of the foundational challenges of the AI era — preventing AI tools, agents, and LLMs from accessing unauthorized data.

“Varonis built a world-class SaaS architecture on Microsoft Azure that protects the world’s data and accelerates secure AI adoption,” said Yaki Faitelson, CEO and Co-Founder of Varonis. “We are excited to expand our partnership with Microsoft, combining their innovation in AI with Varonis’ deep expertise in data security.”

“Varonis’ SaaS platform integrates the most advanced capabilities in Microsoft Azure,” said Nick Parker, President of Industry and Partnerships at Microsoft. “Through our collaboration with Varonis, we are empowering customers to embrace AI securely and confidently with enterprise-wide data security and governance powered by Microsoft Purview and Varonis.”

As part of the collaboration, Varonis’ integration with Microsoft Purview aims to deliver unified data classification, permissions enforcement, and policy management — not only for Microsoft 365 and Azure, but also across leading SaaS and multi-cloud platforms like Salesforce, Databricks, and ServiceNow. This integration will help customers proactively reduce risk and simplify compliance — especially as AI and agent-based applications expand across the enterprise.

To learn more about the upcoming Varonis – Microsoft integration visit https://www.varonis.com/microsoft .

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

