Tenant Turner Launches Zapier Integration to Meet Growing Demand for Seamless Automation

RICHMOND, Va., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenant Turner , a leader in leasing automation for residential property managers, today announced a new integration with Zapier that allows users to easily connect Tenant Turner to thousands of tools they already use, without writing a single line of code.

Designed for lean property management teams, the integration helps automate everyday tasks like syncing leads to CRMs, sending review requests, and setting task reminders, helping teams respond faster and stay organized. By connecting Tenant Turner with more than 8,000 apps through Zapier, property managers can eliminate manual work and create custom workflows that work best for them.

“This integration is about meeting our customers where they are, with the tools they already use and the time they don’t have,” said Layne Kiser, VP of Operations at Tenant Turner. “We designed it to be intuitive and accessible, even for teams without a tech background.”

Key integration highlights:

Widespread compatibility: Instantly connects Tenant Turner to over 8,000 apps in the Zapier ecosystem with no developers needed.

Instantly connects Tenant Turner to over 8,000 apps in the Zapier ecosystem with no developers needed. Smart automation: Better workflows include syncing lead data to CRMs, sending Google review requests after a showing is complete, or notifying teams in Slack or Asana.

Better workflows include syncing lead data to CRMs, sending Google review requests after a showing is complete, or notifying teams in Slack or Asana. Built for busy teams: Helps small and midsize operators reduce admin time, cut errors, and improve responsiveness.



“Our product roadmap starts with what customers actually need,” said John Cimba, CEO of PropertyTek. “We’re focused on building tools that eliminate friction and help smaller operators punch above their weight.”

The Zapier launch is part of a broader mission by PropertyTek to empower independent property managers through innovation and simplicity.

“This is one of the most-requested features we’ve heard from our customers,” said Vanessa Anderson, COO of PropertyTek. “Most property managers don’t have an IT department—they’re doing it all themselves. We built this integration to make their day-to-day easier by automating the work that slows them down.”

With this launch, Tenant Turner is making powerful automation more accessible, helping property managers grow faster without adding complexity.

To get started with the Zapier integration, visit tenantturner.com/zapierintegration .

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner is a leasing automation platform trusted by thousands of small and midsize property managers across the U.S. Part of PropertyTek’s portfolio of independent property management brands, Tenant Turner helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-screening, to scheduling showings, and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .