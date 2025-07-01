Perimeter Solutions Opens One of the World’s Most Advanced Fire Retardant Production Facilities

110,000-square-foot facility can produce up to 360,000 pounds of PHOS-CHEK ® fire retardant every day

Advanced equipment and HEPA filtration deliver virtually zero emissions

CLAYTON, Mo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), a leading global manufacturer of high-quality fire retardant and firefighting foam concentrates, marked the grand opening of its new PHOS-CHEK® facility at McClellan Park in Sacramento, California, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 110,000-square-foot site will serve as a major hub for production and distribution, supporting the company’s ability to deliver PHOS-CHEK to any airbase in North America within hours.

The company has made this substantial investment to support the increasingly demanding wildfire seasons in California and across the country. This facility will produce three of the company’s most used fire retardants:

259-Fx – The only fire retardant technology approved for use by fixed-tank helicopters, which requires solutions that exhibit extremely low corrosion due to the sensitive equipment on board PHOS-CHEK® LCE20-Fx – Perimeter Solutions’ newest fire retardant technology that combines high performance with strong environmental characteristics



“Our new site at McClellan Park is one of the most advanced fire retardant production facilities in the world,” said Jeff Emery, President of Global Fire Safety at Perimeter Solutions. “Since breaking ground nearly two years ago, our team has worked diligently to install state-of-the-art equipment that maximizes production efficiency. Just as importantly, we designed the facility to be one of the cleanest of its kind. Thanks to a sophisticated HEPA filtration system, virtually zero emissions are released into the environment.”

With the addition of the McClellan site, Perimeter Solutions now has seven PHOS-CHEK production facilities, as well as seven distribution sites strategically located across the United States and Canada to ensure the company can provide 24/7/365 support to firefighters battling wildfires anywhere in North America.

“Our investment in the McClellan facility demonstrates Perimeter Solutions’ ongoing commitment to innovation, reliability, and environmental stewardship. Building this new facility and updating our capabilities at San Bernardino Airbase and Fox Field Airbase in Lancaster, California, helps to strengthen our ability to respond rapidly to wildfire emergencies with the highest quality fire retardant technology available. We are focused on ensuring that firefighters have what they need, when they need it, to save lives and protect property from wildfire,” said Shannon Horn, Chief Operating Officer at Perimeter Solutions.

Forecasts for the 2025 wildfire season predict heightened activity. With expanded capabilities at McClellan and across its network, Perimeter Solutions is well-positioned to meet the challenges ahead, delivering PHOS-CHEK fire retardant for both aerial and ground applications to support firefighting agencies across North America. To learn more, visit https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/fire-safety-fire-retardants/.

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as ‘Trusted Solutions that Save’ – because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more information on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4292bdf6-9a84-4110-819f-967d79336587

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0afd7c57-1f00-46f1-afd2-6e27ed518c69