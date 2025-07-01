Samuel Adams’ Summer Ale Census Uncovers the Truth: Summer = Beer

Boston, MA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams, one of the originators of the craft beer movement, releases the Sam Adams Summer Ale Census, providing a unique look at how beer drinkers enjoy drinking a brew during the summer season.

According to the Sam Adams Summer Ale Census, 90% of drinkers enjoy beer more frequently in the Summer, and July is the undisputed champ of beer season—nearly half say it’s the top month to crack open a cold one. With the majority agreeing that a cold brew is essential or very important to maximize summer enjoyment, it’s clear: no summer is complete without one in hand. [1]

“Summer’s full of surprise adventures and fun moments – big and small – and nothing pairs better with these occasions than an ice-cold Sam Adams Summer Ale,” said Lauren True, head of brand at Samuel Adams. “The Summer Ale Census highlights the many ways drinkers are soaking it all in and proves that Summer Ale is perfect for each moment —just like we brewed it to be.”

Key Census Findings:

The #1 summer combo – backyard BBQs and beer. Whether it’s burgers (63%), BBQ chicken or ribs (57%), or hot dogs (48%), drinkers firmly believe that nothing pairs better with sunshine than beer and firing up the grill. [1]

The Samuel Adams Beers of Summer Variety Pack unites four refreshing brews crafted for peak summer vibes: the iconic citrus Summer Ale, zesty Porch Rocker, easy-drinking American Light, and the new, pack-exclusive Blueberry Lager. These limited-edition 12 and 24-packs are the all-in-one summer sidekick—perfect for BBQs, beach days, and everything in between. Available nationwide through July—because Summer Starts with Sam.

For more information on the Beers of Summer Variety Pack, visit SamuelAdams.com.

ABOUT SAMUEL ADAMS: THE BEER

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit www.SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer

ABOUT BOSTON BEER COMPANY

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

[1] Powered by Harris QuestDIY, Sam Adams surveyed 2,094 individuals, aged 25-55 between June 11-12, 2025. Weighting was applied to the total sample by age, gender and region in accordance with the current U.S. Census.

