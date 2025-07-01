The Eyes Are Always Watching Launches Free 21K Bitcoin Ordinals Collection

MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eyes Are Always Watching, a 21,000-piece digital art collection inscribed on Bitcoin using Ordinals, is now live with over 1,000 pieces already permanently embedded on-chain. The project is free to mint and aims to create a mirror for humanity, one that lives on Bitcoin forever.

Created by the pseudonymous artist Mr. Black, the collection uses Ordinals — Bitcoin’s method of assigning digital content to individual Satoshis — to ensure each artwork is immutable, decentralized, and preserved as part of the Bitcoin blockchain itself.

“Bitcoin is eternal. So is the soul. Art that lives on Bitcoin is the truest form of art, for it stays in its original state for eternity,” said Mr. Black.

A Collection for the World





The project features 21,000 unique portraits, capturing the vastness of humanity from iconic figures and cultural touchstones to quiet moments and forgotten stories. Some pieces honor those who shaped history; others challenge injustice or give voice to the unseen. With global themes and rich diversity, The Eyes Are Always Watching offers a profound reflection of our world, where every viewer can find a piece of themselves, and perhaps, something they’ve never seen before.

The goal: a decentralized art archive for all 8 billion people on Earth.

Built on Bitcoin with Ordinals

Unlike NFTs on traditional platforms, this collection uses Ordinals — a method that inscribes digital media directly onto Bitcoin without the need for external servers or centralized platforms. Each inscription is stored natively on the Bitcoin blockchain, offering unmatched permanence.

There is no token, no utility, and no paywall — just pure, immutable art.

Project Data

• Status: Live

• Chain: Bitcoin

• Format: Ordinals

• Total Supply: 21,000 Inscriptions

• Inscribed to Date: 1,000+

• Cost: Free

• Creator: Mr. Black (pseudonym)

Movement and Visibility





Since its origin in November 2023, The Eyes Are Always Watching has been a visual protest and a spiritual statement. The project gained visibility across Rome, Jerusalem, and major U.S. cities, where mobile billboards and public installations promoted the message: Fear God, Not Man.

Most recently, the project sponsored and attended Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, engaging with the global Bitcoin community and further cementing its presence as a cultural and technological statement within the Ordinals ecosystem.

About The Eyes Are Always Watching

The Eyes Are Always Watching is a decentralized digital art project featuring 21,000 unique Bitcoin Ordinals inscriptions. Created by the pseudonymous artist Mr. Black, the collection serves as a permanent visual archive reflecting the depth, diversity, and complexity of humanity — all inscribed directly onto the Bitcoin blockchain. With no token, no paywall, and no intermediaries, the project embraces Bitcoin’s ethos of permanence and decentralization. Blending art, philosophy, and protest, The Eyes Are Always Watching invites the world to witness itself — eternally preserved in code.

To learn more and explore the collection or claim a piece, visit https://x.com/mrblack4384 on X.

Media contact

Derrick Del Valle

Executive Assistant

eyes@eyes4384.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by The Eyes Are Always Watching. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6b73905-6f29-4a7a-8adb-0d406b668ef6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb6187bb-c2c6-48dc-ad20-430091636cc5