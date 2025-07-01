Angry Pepe Fork Unveils Deflationary Roadmap

New York, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While PI Network officially passes 60 million global users, there's another project that's creating hype with a new trend. Angry Pepe Fork ($APORK) has announced its roadmap and deflationary tokenomics model. This marks a direction toward sustainable growth within the oversaturated market for meme coins.

Angry Pepe Fork is a viral meme token with a tiered ecosystem. Its mix involves:

- Token scarcity

- Staking rewards in real time,

- A community-based growth plan through its CommunityFi and GambleFi platforms.

It opens the door for a new wave of meme coins based on participation and utility and not speculation.

Ecosystem Design: For Scarcity and Utility

Angry Pepe Fork has a non-inflationary token supply of 1.9 billion tokens. In fact, launching a token with a fixed supply is a known deflationary move in Web3. A built-in burn mechanism destroys tokens during each game payout on its upcoming GambleFi platform. This dynamic reduces supply in real time, reinforcing value through scarcity.

The platform is already distributing rewards during its presale phase. The team promises appealing APY rates for anyone staking tokens, with staking available directly from the presale interface.

CommunityFi: Incentivizing Engagement and Growth

Angry Pepe Fork’s CommunityFi model also includes a systematic reward mechanism for active contributors. Members get additional $APORK tokens for writing posts, tweeting updates, or promoting word of the project on social channels. This way, this model decentralizes marketing and promotes word-of-mouth adoption, something most meme coins struggle with post their initial launch.

A multi-level presale bonus structure incentivizes early participation even more:

- Bronze Level: 5% reward (from purchases $50+)

- Silver Tier: 10% (from purchases $150+)

- Gold Tier: 15% (from purchases $250+)

- Platinum Level: 20% (from purchases $500+)

GambleFi and Roadmap Integration

The upcoming GambleFi platform will support gamers wagering $APORK with several on-chain mini games. All game results trigger token burns automatically such that entertainment is coupled with tokenomics. Such a model emulates sustainable models from bigger ecosystems like Binance and Ethereum.

The project roadmap outlines:

- Security audits (formerly carried out by SolidProof)

- Token release and listing on exchanges

- GambleFi platform integration

- Multi-chain bridging to Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana

- Strategic partnerships with Web3's top brands

About Angry Pepe Fork

Angry Pepe Fork is a community-driven cryptocurrency project aimed at building long-term sustainability and community interaction. CommunityFi, GambleFi, and deflationary tokenomics are its unique core features differentiating it from hype-based competitors.

Angry Pepe Fork presents a fixed supply model, live staking, and user-controlled growth mechanics. The team is rethinking what meme coins can provide in 2025 and beyond.

The project’s token follows a clear, predetermined allocation. In fact, 25% of the coins will go to marketing operations, while the presale will get 20% of the funds. Moving on, 15% of the tokens will be locked in a treasury, and the same amount will fund staking rewards. The team will set aside 10% of $APORK for community rewards and another 10% for liquidity. Lastly, the remaining 5% will cover exchange and listing operations.

One can learn more about Angry Pepe Fork and its token on its official project website. The price of APORK token is currently $0.0269, with the price set to increase in 3 days. The social pages below are also available for anyone interested in joining this online community.

X (Twitter) | Telegram

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.