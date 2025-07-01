Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Size Set to Reach USD 16.84 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market was valued at USD 10.78 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% over the forecast period 2024-2032. This growth is primarily attributed to technological advancements in endoscopic procedures and a rising incidence of gastrointestinal disorders globally.





Market Overview

The rising trend towards minimally invasive procedures has driven the market for gastrointestinal endoscopic devices strongly. The advantages of these procedures, including decreased recovery periods, less risk involved in surgery, and shorter stays in hospitals, have made them popular. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders, such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease, has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic devices.

Technological advancements have also increased the efficiency of endoscopic instruments, making diagnostics and treatment more accurate and more effective. Integration of artificial intelligence and robotic systems in endoscopy has enhanced procedure accuracy and patient outcomes. Additionally, growing healthcare spend and supportive government policy in favor of early detection of disease for market growth drive the market.

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Flexible gastrointestinal endoscopes dominated the market in 2023, with a share of 49.2% of the total. This is because they are versatile in diagnosing and treating various gastrointestinal diseases, providing real-time visualization and therapeutic interventions. The fact that they can carry out complicated procedures with minimal invasiveness has cemented their place in clinical practice.

Disposable gastrointestinal endoscopes are seeing the maximum growth in the market. This growth is fueled by growing infection control concerns and patient safety. Single-use endoscopes avoid cross-contamination risk, minimize the necessity for complicated sterilization procedures, and improve operations efficiency, making them a preferred choice for healthcare professionals.

By End Use:

Outpatient facilities were the market leaders in 2023, with a 51.6% share. The trend toward outpatient facilities is driven by the need for affordable and convenient healthcare. Improvements in endoscopic technology have made it possible for intricate procedures to be performed safely in outpatient facilities, taking the pressure off hospitals and improving patient satisfaction.

The hospital industry is also anticipated to see tremendous growth in the years to come. Hospitals continue to invest in state-of-the-art endoscopic devices to handle complex and emergency situations. The complete care capacity and presence of specialist medical practitioners in hospitals make them essential deliverers of endoscopic procedures.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Rigid Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Gastroscope (Upper GI Endoscope) Enteroscope Sigmoidoscope Duodenoscope

Flexible Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Gastroscope (Upper GI Endoscope) Enteroscope Sigmoidoscope Duodenoscope Colonoscope

Disposable Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Gastroscope (Upper GI Endoscope) Enteroscope Sigmoidoscope Duodenoscope Colonoscope



By End Use

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Regional Analysis

North America remained the largest region in the gastrointestinal endoscopic device market globally in 2023, with 32.5% of the total revenue share. This regional superiority is caused by well-established healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of GI disorders, and accelerated uptake of newer technologies. Dominance in key players' presence and appropriate reimbursement policies strengthens the market for the region even further.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to have the highest growth. The drivers for this strong growth include rising healthcare spending, escalating awareness of gastrointestinal health, and an aging geriatric population. India and China are both major investors in healthcare infrastructure, which has led to heightened use of endoscopic procedures.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Fujifilm unveiled its latest endoscopic device, Tracmotion, at Endocon 2024 in Delhi. This innovative device enhances the Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) process, facilitating more precise and effective treatment of gastrointestinal lesions.

In January 2024, AnX Robotica received de novo clearance from the FDA for its AI-assisted endoscopy device, NaviCam ProScan. This tool utilizes convolutional neural networks to distinguish between healthy tissue and abnormal lesions, improving diagnostic accuracy.

In December 2023, Medtronic expanded its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, investing USD 100 million to enhance the GI Genius platform. This AI-driven system assists in identifying potential lesions during colonoscopies, improving detection capabilities.

In November 2023, Olympus introduced the EVIS X1, a next-generation endoscopy system designed to improve outcomes for gastrointestinal disorders. The system offers advanced imaging capabilities, aiding in early disease detection.

In October 2023, Pentax Medical launched the IMAGINA endoscopy system, offering high-definition imaging and enhanced ergonomics. This system aims to provide cost-effective solutions for endoscopic procedures.

In September 2023, Boston Scientific launched the EXALT Model D, the first single-use duodenoscope approved by the FDA. This device addresses infection risks associated with reusable scopes, enhancing patient safety.

Statistical Insights and Trends

The global prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders has been rising, with colorectal cancer being one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths. Early detection through endoscopic procedures is crucial in reducing mortality rates.

North America and Europe have historically performed the highest number of endoscopic procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the most significant increase in procedure volumes due to improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness.

North America leads in healthcare expenditure, facilitating the adoption of advanced endoscopic technologies. Asia-Pacific countries are rapidly increasing their healthcare budgets, focusing on modernizing medical facilities and equipment.

