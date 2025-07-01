Southeast Asia Data Center Landscape Report 2025-2030 | $30+ Bn Market Booms as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam Emerge as Prime Investment Destination

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asia Data Center Market was valued at USD 13.71 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 30.47 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.24%.
The Southeast Asia data center market region is poised for significant growth, driven by the emergence of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam as promising investment destinations.
Malaysia has emerged as the top investment destination in the Southeast Asia data center market over recent years, owing to factors like land constraints in neighboring countries like Singapore, availability of cheaper land and power, and favorable regulatory landscape for data centers. Indonesia consists of more than 14 cloud zones operated by cloud providers like Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Tencent Cloud.
Despite being a smaller market in comparison with other Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam is also speeding up to seize opportunities from AI in terms of data center expansion.
Data center investments in Singapore have slowed down in recent years due to the moratorium on data center construction. However, after the lifting of the moratorium in 2022, the market has started receiving investments. The data center investments in Indonesia are concentrated in major cities, due to inadequate network infrastructure and unstable power supply in rural areas. Most of the existing data center projects are concentrated in the Greater Jakarta region.
Thailand is gradually emerging as a key data center market in Southeast Asia, owing to its strategic location, robust power grid, and progressive government policies. The government actively supports this digital growth by implementing measures such as tax incentives and simplified permit processes for data centers, creating a favorable environment for the booming digital economy.
The Southeast Asia data center market has the presence of IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Intel, Lenovo, MiTAC Holdings, NetApp, Quanta Cloud Technology, Toshiba, Wiwynn, and others that are driving the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market.
The Southeast Asia data center market has a presence of several regional and global contractors and subcontractors, such as Apave, Architects 49, Arup, AtkinsRealis, Asima Architects, AWP Architects, Aurecon, Avo Technology, China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group, Chaan, Comfac, Corgan, Critical Holdings Berhad, CSF Group, DPR Construction, DSCO Group, Fortis Construction, Gammon Construction, Gensler, ISG, Kienta Engineering Construction, Linesight, LSK Engineering, Mace, M+W Group, Meinhardt Group, MN Holdings, NTT Facilities, Obayashi Corporation, PM Group, Plan Architect, Powerware Systems, Red Engineering, Studio One Design, THAI KAJIMA, Turner & Townsend, and others.
Expanding Sustainability Initiatives Will Drive Southeast Asia Data Center Market Growth
- The Southeast Asia region continues to adopt sustainable practices in data centers to adhere to regulatory requirements and contribute to environmental goals. Malaysia has favorable conditions for renewable energy generation, such as the presence of solar and hydropower, which is why the data center investors in the country focus more on sustainability. The Thai government has unveiled its ambition to surpass a 30% increase in renewable energy supply by 2037. Furthermore, the nation aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
- Operators in the Southeast Asia data center market continue to shift toward sustainability. Hyperscale operators such as Google and Microsoft have signed PPAs to shift to renewable energy in the data center facilities of the region. The use of cooling techniques such as liquid cooling and air cooling is on the rise in regions with favorable climates to effectively cool data centers.
Rising Investments by Hyperscale Operators and Expansion by Colocation Operators
- The Southeast Asia data center market is driven by increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. This is due to the rise in internet users, adoption of cloud services, smartphone penetration, and the need for businesses to shift from server room setups. The major operators in the region are AWS, Meta, Google Cloud, and Microsoft.
SOUTHEAST ASIA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
- The Southeast Asia data center market, particularly in terms of IT infrastructure, is primarily witnessing the use of switches with up to 40GbE ports. With the development of cloud data centers, the adoption of switches with ports varying from 25-100 GbE across multiple layers of the data center architecture will increase. Additionally, with the growing need for sophisticated infrastructure, the uptake of flash storage devices and blade servers is expected to rise in the forecast period.
- In the upcoming years, the need for generators in data centers will be high, despite generators being the major contributors to carbon emissions.
- In the Jakarta facility of IndoKeppel Data Centres, there are dedicated backup generators: 6 units of 2,000 kVA for IT, along with 2 units of 2,500 kVA and 2 units of 1,500 kVA.
- The Southeast Asia data center market is poised to see ongoing adoption of liquid cooling techniques. In data centers, liquid-based cooling techniques consist of chilled-water-based cooling, direct liquid cooling, and immersion cooling techniques. For instance, Digital Realty installed liquid-cooled servers in its SIN11 data center in Singapore. This reduces up to 29% of power consumption. Also, Keppel Data Centres and Salim Group's IKDC 1 data center facility have a water-based cooling technique with N+1 redundancy.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|221
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$13.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$30.47 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.2%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- MiTAC Holdings
- NetApp
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- Wiwynn
- Others
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Fuji Electric
- Envicool
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Canovate Group
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- EAE Group
- Eaton
- Green Revolution Cooling
- HITEC Power Protection
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec Group
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
- Others
Key Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors
- Arup
- AtkinsRealis
- Asima Architects
- AWP Architects
- Aurecon
- Avo Technology
- China Construction Industrial & Energy (CCIE) Engineering Group
- Chaan
- Comfac
- Corgan
- Critical Holdings Berhad
- CSF Group
- DPR Construction
- Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)
- DSCO Group
- Finishing Touch Design Studio
- First Balfour
- Fortis Construction
- Gammon Construction
- Gensler
- Greatians Consulting
- GreenViet
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Leighton Asia
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- Mace
- Meg Consult
- M+W Group
- Meinhardt Group
- MN Holdings
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT Facilities
- Obayashi Corporation
- PM Group
- PKT Quantity Surveyors
- Plan Architect
- PMX Malaysia
- Powerware Systems
- Regional Development Consortium (RDC) Architects
- Red Engineering
- Sato Kogyo
- Studio One Design
- Sunway Construction Group
- THAI KAJIMA
- Thornton Tomasetti
- Turner & Townsend
- Others
Key Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- AWS
- AIMS Data Centre
- Beeinfotech
- BDx Data Centers
- Bitera Data Centers
- Biznet Data Centers
- Bridge Data Centres
- Converge ICT Solutions
- CMC Telecom
- Datacomm Diangraha
- DayOne
- Digital Edge DC
- DITO Telecommunity
- Digital Realty
- DCI Indonesia
- EdgeConneX
- Empyrion Digital
- Epsilon Telecommunications
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- FPT Telecom
- Hanoi Telecom
- Keppel Data Centres
- Meta
- MettaDC
- Microsoft
- NTT DATA
- Nxera
- OneAsia Network
- Open DC
- Princeton Digital Group
- Pure DC
- SM+
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- Telehouse
- Tencent Cloud
- Telkom Indonesia
- VADS (Telekom Malaysia)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- VNTT
- YTL Data Center Holdings
- Others
Segmentation by Facility Type
- Hyperscale Data Centers
- Colocation Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- IT Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Techniques
- Air-based
- Liquid-based
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- DCIM/BMS
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Rest of Southeast Asia Countries
