Southeast Asia Data Center Landscape Report 2025-2030 | $30+ Bn Market Booms as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam Emerge as Prime Investment Destination

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia Data Center Market was valued at USD 13.71 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 30.47 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.24%.

The Southeast Asia data center market region is poised for significant growth, driven by the emergence of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam as promising investment destinations.

Malaysia has emerged as the top investment destination in the Southeast Asia data center market over recent years, owing to factors like land constraints in neighboring countries like Singapore, availability of cheaper land and power, and favorable regulatory landscape for data centers. Indonesia consists of more than 14 cloud zones operated by cloud providers like Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Huawei Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Tencent Cloud.

Despite being a smaller market in comparison with other Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam is also speeding up to seize opportunities from AI in terms of data center expansion.

Data center investments in Singapore have slowed down in recent years due to the moratorium on data center construction. However, after the lifting of the moratorium in 2022, the market has started receiving investments. The data center investments in Indonesia are concentrated in major cities, due to inadequate network infrastructure and unstable power supply in rural areas. Most of the existing data center projects are concentrated in the Greater Jakarta region.

Thailand is gradually emerging as a key data center market in Southeast Asia, owing to its strategic location, robust power grid, and progressive government policies. The government actively supports this digital growth by implementing measures such as tax incentives and simplified permit processes for data centers, creating a favorable environment for the booming digital economy.

The Southeast Asia data center market has the presence of IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Intel, Lenovo, MiTAC Holdings, NetApp, Quanta Cloud Technology, Toshiba, Wiwynn, and others that are driving the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the market.

The Southeast Asia data center market has a presence of several regional and global contractors and subcontractors, such as Apave, Architects 49, Arup, AtkinsRealis, Asima Architects, AWP Architects, Aurecon, Avo Technology, China Construction Industrial & Energy Engineering Group, Chaan, Comfac, Corgan, Critical Holdings Berhad, CSF Group, DPR Construction, DSCO Group, Fortis Construction, Gammon Construction, Gensler, ISG, Kienta Engineering Construction, Linesight, LSK Engineering, Mace, M+W Group, Meinhardt Group, MN Holdings, NTT Facilities, Obayashi Corporation, PM Group, Plan Architect, Powerware Systems, Red Engineering, Studio One Design, THAI KAJIMA, Turner & Townsend, and others.

Expanding Sustainability Initiatives Will Drive Southeast Asia Data Center Market Growth

The Southeast Asia region continues to adopt sustainable practices in data centers to adhere to regulatory requirements and contribute to environmental goals. Malaysia has favorable conditions for renewable energy generation, such as the presence of solar and hydropower, which is why the data center investors in the country focus more on sustainability. The Thai government has unveiled its ambition to surpass a 30% increase in renewable energy supply by 2037. Furthermore, the nation aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Operators in the Southeast Asia data center market continue to shift toward sustainability. Hyperscale operators such as Google and Microsoft have signed PPAs to shift to renewable energy in the data center facilities of the region. The use of cooling techniques such as liquid cooling and air cooling is on the rise in regions with favorable climates to effectively cool data centers.

Rising Investments by Hyperscale Operators and Expansion by Colocation Operators

The Southeast Asia data center market is driven by increased investments from colocation providers and hyperscale operators. This is due to the rise in internet users, adoption of cloud services, smartphone penetration, and the need for businesses to shift from server room setups. The major operators in the region are AWS, Meta, Google Cloud, and Microsoft.

SOUTHEAST ASIA DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The Southeast Asia data center market, particularly in terms of IT infrastructure, is primarily witnessing the use of switches with up to 40GbE ports. With the development of cloud data centers, the adoption of switches with ports varying from 25-100 GbE across multiple layers of the data center architecture will increase. Additionally, with the growing need for sophisticated infrastructure, the uptake of flash storage devices and blade servers is expected to rise in the forecast period.

In the upcoming years, the need for generators in data centers will be high, despite generators being the major contributors to carbon emissions.

In the Jakarta facility of IndoKeppel Data Centres, there are dedicated backup generators: 6 units of 2,000 kVA for IT, along with 2 units of 2,500 kVA and 2 units of 1,500 kVA.

The Southeast Asia data center market is poised to see ongoing adoption of liquid cooling techniques. In data centers, liquid-based cooling techniques consist of chilled-water-based cooling, direct liquid cooling, and immersion cooling techniques. For instance, Digital Realty installed liquid-cooled servers in its SIN11 data center in Singapore. This reduces up to 29% of power consumption. Also, Keppel Data Centres and Salim Group's IKDC 1 data center facility have a water-based cooling technique with N+1 redundancy.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Key Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NetApp

Quanta Cloud Technology

Toshiba

Western Digital

Wiwynn

Others

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Fuji Electric

Envicool

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Canovate Group

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

EAE Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Narada

Nortek Air Solutions

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

Others

Key Data Center Contractors & Subcontractors

Arup

AtkinsRealis

Asima Architects

AWP Architects

Aurecon

Avo Technology

China Construction Industrial & Energy (CCIE) Engineering Group

Chaan

Comfac

Corgan

Critical Holdings Berhad

CSF Group

DPR Construction

Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

DSCO Group

Finishing Touch Design Studio

First Balfour

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Gensler

Greatians Consulting

GreenViet

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Leighton Asia

Linesight

LSK Engineering

Mace

Meg Consult

M+W Group

Meinhardt Group

MN Holdings

Nakano Corporation

NTT Facilities

Obayashi Corporation

PM Group

PKT Quantity Surveyors

Plan Architect

PMX Malaysia

Powerware Systems

Regional Development Consortium (RDC) Architects

Red Engineering

Sato Kogyo

Studio One Design

Sunway Construction Group

THAI KAJIMA

Thornton Tomasetti

Turner & Townsend

Others

Key Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

AWS

AIMS Data Centre

Beeinfotech

BDx Data Centers

Bitera Data Centers

Biznet Data Centers

Bridge Data Centres

Converge ICT Solutions

CMC Telecom

Datacomm Diangraha

DayOne

Digital Edge DC

DITO Telecommunity

Digital Realty

DCI Indonesia

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

Epsilon Telecommunications

ePLDT

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

FPT Telecom

Google

Hanoi Telecom

Keppel Data Centres

Meta

MettaDC

Microsoft

NTT DATA

Nxera

OneAsia Network

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

Pure DC

SM+

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUPERNAP Thailand

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

Telkom Indonesia

VADS (Telekom Malaysia)

Vantage Data Centers

Viettel IDC

VNPT

VNTT

YTL Data Center Holdings

Others

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Southeast Asia Singapore Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of Southeast Asia Countries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5zkbk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment