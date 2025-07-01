Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: White-Floor Space Expansion, Capacity Growth Through 2029, and Colocation Pricing Trends by Rack Size and kW

Explore the comprehensive Indonesia Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis, offering an in-depth study of 85 existing and 33 upcoming data centers across Jakarta, West Java, Kuningan, Banten, and East Java. Gain insights into white-floor space, IT load capacity, colocation pricing, and market growth trends. Indonesia's data center investments are forecasted to surpass $12 billion, boosted by tax incentives and reduced energy costs. Key industry players include DCI Indonesia, Telkom, Equinix, and Microsoft. Targeting REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants, this database is essential for stakeholders eyeing opportunities in Indonesia's robust data center market.

Upcoming data center investments in Indonesia are expected to exceed $12 billion upon full build-out, signaling strong market growth.

Jakarta holds more than 40% of existing power capacity and more than 50% of existing area. Tax incentives and lower energy costs make Indonesia a prime destination for data center investments.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 85 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (85 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • DCI Indonesia
  • Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & Telkom Indonesia
  • Princeton Digital Group
  • Metta DC
  • Digital Edge (Indonet)
  • Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar
  • NTT DATA
  • Pure Data Centres
  • Bitera Data Center
  • ST Telemedia Global Data
  • Biznet
  • Datacomm
  • Equinix
  • Internetindo Data Centra (IDC)
  • Graha Teknologi Nusantara
  • IndoKeppel Data Centres
  • Nex
  • Elitery Data Center
  • Moratelindo Nusantara Data
  • Cyber Data International
  • DTP
  • Space DC
  • Edge Centres
  • BDx Indonesia
  • EdgeConneX
  • Huawei
  • K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
  • LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas)
  • Microsoft
  • Minister of Communication and Information Technology
  • NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
  • Edgnex
  • AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
  • Minoro Energei
  • BW Digital
  • DayOne
  • SEAX Indonesia Pratama

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trby7r

