Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: White-Floor Space Expansion, Capacity Growth Through 2029, and Colocation Pricing Trends by Rack Size and kW

Upcoming data center investments in Indonesia are expected to exceed $12 billion upon full build-out, signaling strong market growth.
Jakarta holds more than 40% of existing power capacity and more than 50% of existing area. Tax incentives and lower energy costs make Indonesia a prime destination for data center investments.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 85 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (85 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- DCI Indonesia
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & Telkom Indonesia
- Princeton Digital Group
- Metta DC
- Digital Edge (Indonet)
- Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar
- NTT DATA
- Pure Data Centres
- Bitera Data Center
- ST Telemedia Global Data
- Biznet
- Datacomm
- Equinix
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC)
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Nex
- Elitery Data Center
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data
- Cyber Data International
- DTP
- Space DC
- Edge Centres
- BDx Indonesia
- EdgeConneX
- Huawei
- K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land
- LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas)
- Microsoft
- Minister of Communication and Information Technology
- NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power
- Edgnex
- AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)
- Minoro Energei
- BW Digital
- DayOne
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
