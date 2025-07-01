Indonesia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: White-Floor Space Expansion, Capacity Growth Through 2029, and Colocation Pricing Trends by Rack Size and kW

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Upcoming data center investments in Indonesia are expected to exceed $12 billion upon full build-out, signaling strong market growth.

Jakarta holds more than 40% of existing power capacity and more than 50% of existing area. Tax incentives and lower energy costs make Indonesia a prime destination for data center investments.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (excel) product covers the Indonesia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 85 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 33 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Jakarta, West java, Kuningan, Banten, East java etc.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (85 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB1 or BD1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (33 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

DCI Indonesia

Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta & Telkom Indonesia

Princeton Digital Group

Metta DC

Digital Edge (Indonet)

Gaw Capital Partners & Sinar

NTT DATA

Pure Data Centres

Bitera Data Center

ST Telemedia Global Data

Biznet

Datacomm

Equinix

Internetindo Data Centra (IDC)

Graha Teknologi Nusantara

IndoKeppel Data Centres

Nex

Elitery Data Center

Moratelindo Nusantara Data

Cyber Data International

DTP

Space DC

Edge Centres

BDx Indonesia

EdgeConneX

Huawei

K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

LG CNS and PT SMPlus Digital Investment (LG Sinar Mas)

Microsoft

Minister of Communication and Information Technology

NeutraDC - Singtel&Medco Power

Edgnex

AtriaDC (Saratoga Investama) (Bersama Digital Data Centres)

Minoro Energei

BW Digital

DayOne

SEAX Indonesia Pratama

