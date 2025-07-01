JP 3E Holdings, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MetaRock and its Patented Trade Platform; World's First Decentralized Metaverse Technology

SOMERSET, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (“JP3E”) formerly Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), completed its previously announced corporate actions per FINRA confirmation effective July 1, 2025. The current trading symbol will be SPZID for 20 business days to subsequently trade under its newly confirmed ticker of JPTE under its newly assigned CUSIP number of 84915Q209. JP3E will be reduce its Authorized Shares to 1,200,000,000 shares.

JP3E, a provider of innovative financial and commodity trading solutions, announces completion of the 100% acquisition of MetaRock, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary. This acquisition launches JP3E to enter the Artificial Intelligence space and compliments JP3E to position the company to achieve its goal of uplisting on the NASDAQ under the current control of John K. Park as the CEO. Mr. Jong-woo Kim, CEO and Chairman of MetaRock, will be appointed as President of JP3E.

MetaRock is the world's first decentralized metaverse technology and has contracts with more than 30 multinational companies. JP3E has the commodities transactions; MetaRock created this unique, patented trade platform. Together, they are poised to generate substantial revenues and be very profitable through six different revenue models:

Cube Name Service (CNS), Advertising, Subscription, Development, Kiosk Sales, and Game Operating.





MetaRock’s intellectual property portfolio of mostly patented technologies, consist of nine patents, protecting this unique configuration comprising the missing link fostering the perfect fit for facilitating substantial transcontinental transactions. With the block chain configuration, transactions are completed safely and without fear of loss of capital or payment without receiving the bargained for goods. We call it “smart contracts on steroids.” https://www.metarock.co.kr/

The resulting transactional integrity and assurances will inevitably facilitate closure on the plethora of multimillion dollar transactions fostered by JP3E. In other words, it assures transaction finalization – payment to the seller and goods delivered to the buyer, without risk of a payment without receipt of the goods or transmission of the goods without payment – transaction completion assurance.

This acquisition is uniquely aligned with our needs, facilitating our already executed commodity contracts, awaiting closure. MetaRock’s Trade Finance Platform, tested by John Park and his team, functions to enable our commodity transactions to resume as we intend to execute them all to the fullest extent, as originally contemplated. This Trade Finance Platform will facilitate closure of our pending gold, copper, sugar, chicken paws, aluminum, and all other future commodity transactions. As previously reported, JP3E did the hard work of matching the Buyers and Suppliers to execute the commodity contracts. Now, with MetaRock, these stalled commodity transactions will finally enjoy closure and monetization for JP3E.

Kim Jong-woo, CEO and Chairman of MetaRock, states, “Joining the JP3E team is something that we here at MetaRock take great pride in doing as we believe we can greatly contribute to getting the company in a position to meet NASDAQ qualifications and make our unique technologies, the profound success we could only previously imagine.”

John K. Park, CEO, Chairman and President of JP3E states: “Now that we have MetaRock on board, as a wholly-owned subsidiary, we can continue on track with our previously announced growth strategies. Their patented technology is the glue required for transaction consummation."

About MetaRock

MetaRock provides a completely decentralized metaverse network service that is uniquely designed to lock-in parties to a transaction, utilizing blockchain technology to assure risk-free transaction finalization – payment to the seller and goods to the buyer, without risk of a payment without receipt of the goods or transmission of the goods without payment. It was established to develop, partner, and cooperate with each component of the metaverse. Designed by accomplished experts employing a unique facility to assure seamless transaction consummation, the platform also includes games, VR, AI, Entertainment, and E-Commerce. This technology allows users to configure a personalized metaverse platform through our metaverse network service DotCube Protocol, without restrictions on genres such as NFT, P2E games, and immersive content-based businesses. MetaRock Games International, a subsidiary of South Korea's MetaRock Inc. is incorporated in Wyoming, USA. It conducts and operates its proprietary gaming business.

https://www.metarock.co.kr/

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

With its acquisition of MetaRock, JP 3E is postured to become a global leader in commodity transactions, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

Company Contact:

John K. Park, CEO, President, and Chairman

john.park@jp3eholdings.com

732-241-0598 (Office)

Websites: https://www.jp3e.com/

https://www.jp3eholdings.com/

X: https://x.com/SpoozInc

Facebook: http://www.Facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-Mail: info@jp3e.com

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, and estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.