Meet Austin Holmes, Signal Raptor Founder Making PR Affordable, Tactical, and Built for Underdogs

Nashville TN, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Signal Raptor, a tech-powered “done-with-you” PR platform making media visibility accessible to small businesses, solopreneurs, and startups, officially launches July 4, 2025. Its mission: to redefine how emerging brands grow through publicity. Founded by Navy Special Operations veteran and PR agency executive, Austin Holmes, Signal Raptor brings precision and purpose to a historically exclusive industry.

"PR shouldn’t be reserved for the brands with the biggest budgets,” said Holmes, also President of Publicity For Good. “We created Signal Raptor to give underdog founders the structure, clarity, and tools to earn the attention they deserve—no retainer required." The platform blends traditional PR services—like weekly pitching, article creation, press releases, and influencer coordination—with a self-service dashboard and built-in expert support. Subscriptions start at $750 per month and include monthly media opportunities, training calls, media contact lists, and creative assets like podcast bookings and blog content. Recent industry reports show a widening gap between media access and brand budgets. According to Muck Rack’s 2024 State of PR, 65% of journalists ignore most cold pitches due to lack of relevance or quality. Signal Raptor solves that with expert-guided pitches and strategy—even for first-time founders.

Clients say the model works.

"This is by far the best PR company I’ve ever experienced. The whole team is overdelivering more than I’ve ever seen," said Jesse from Abundance Codes. "With Raptor, I got a community and got to know other people who are now my friends. It feels like we are moving along as a team, and that is a unique feeling," added DPAK, another subscriber.







In beta, Signal Raptor has helped dozens of brands land coverage in outlets like BuzzFeed, BEVNET, Atlanta News First, and Inside Edition, just to name a few. The platform’s community-first model includes group strategy calls, collaboration, and ongoing brand visibility support, mirroring Holmes' military ethos of shared mission and clarity under pressure.

“From day one, we set out to eliminate the guesswork and gatekeeping that make PR so frustrating for small teams,” said Holmes. “Signal Raptor is here to level the field.”

A full version of the Signal Raptor site, including onboarding, testimonials, and founder insights, launches soon at www.signalraptor.com.



About SIgnal Raptor

Signal Raptor is a modern public relations platform on a mission to democratize PR for bold, purpose-driven brands. We deliver strategic, affordable media exposure for startups, coaches, creators, and entrepreneurs ready to break through the noise—without breaking the bank. Through a unique subscription model, we offer curated media placements, custom news releases, expert media pitching, influencer partnerships, and hands-on PR training—providing high-impact visibility for those traditionally left out of big-budget PR. Founded to challenge the exclusivity and gatekeeping of traditional public relations, Signal Raptor was built for brands with big messages, small teams, and no time to waste. Our heart-forward, hustle-driven approach puts access, authenticity, and results at the center of everything we do.





