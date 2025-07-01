Galaxy Gaming® and Hasbro Announce Licensing Agreement for World-Famous Games

LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, and Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), a leading games, IP and toy entertainment company, today announced they have entered into a multi-year licensing agreement through which Galaxy Gaming will bring Hasbro's iconic games to casino table game pits.

Under the terms of the agreement, Galaxy Gaming will develop and distribute casino table games based on Hasbro's world-famous titles, including MONOPOLY, YAHTZEE, and BATTLESHIP. This partnership marries Galaxy Gaming's expertise in creating thrilling casino experiences with the nostalgic joy and distinctive excitement of Hasbro's beloved global brands. Casino patrons will soon enjoy the familiar rush of MONOPOLY, the suspense of rolling dice in YAHTZEE, and the explosive thrill of BATTLESHIP all reimagined for the table games pit.

“We are beyond excited to bring some of the best-loved brands to table games players around the world,” said Matt Reback, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “This new deal is a testament to Galaxy’s singular focus on table games and our commitment to enhancing the base games players know and love, with innovative new game play experiences. MONOPOLY, YAHTZEE, and BATTLESHIP have thrilled generations of players, and we look forward to translating the fun and excitement of these games into new and entertaining casino experiences.”

“At Hasbro, we’re passionate about play in all its forms—from game nights to authentic casino experiences. After an extensive RFP process, we’re excited to select Galaxy Gaming as our exclusive partner for branded table games,” said Claire Hunter Gregson, Director of Gaming Relationships. “Galaxy’s expertise in this space makes them the ideal team to bring our iconic brands to casino floors in dynamic and compelling ways. We can’t wait to see what we’ll create together.”

The first games under this licensing agreement are expected to debut at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2025 and will begin appearing in casinos in early 2026.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has 131 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

