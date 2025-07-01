Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) Shakes Up Crypto Space with Innovative DAO Governance Structure





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP), a rapidly emerging memecoin sensation, officially launches its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance model. This marks a pivotal advancement in community-driven cryptocurrency management, empowering $NEOP holders with direct, impactful participation in the project's future.

True Decentralization Through Transparent Governance

At the heart of Neo Pepe Coin's DAO is the NEOPGovernor contract, an innovative mechanism designed to provide authentic decentralization and collective decision-making. Key governance features include:

Proposal Power : Community members who hold at least 1 million $NEOP tokens can propose changes and strategic moves for the project.

: Community members who hold at least 1 million $NEOP tokens can propose changes and strategic moves for the project. Transparent Voting Process : All $NEOP holders, upon token delegation, can vote on proposals through an open and accessible voting interface. The voting period spans one week, ensuring sufficient community participation.

: All $NEOP holders, upon token delegation, can vote on proposals through an open and accessible voting interface. The voting period spans one week, ensuring sufficient community participation. Secure Timelock Execution: Approved proposals are transparently executed after a mandatory 48-hour timelock, guaranteeing security, accountability, and community oversight.



Secure, Efficient, and Audited

The DAO structure is supported by state-of-the-art smart contracts and secure management protocols:

Treasury Control : The DAO treasury, managed exclusively via the NEOPGovernor contract and safeguarded by Gnosis Safe with Zodiac integration, ensures secure allocation of funds for liquidity enhancement, token burns, marketing initiatives, and ecosystem growth.

: The DAO treasury, managed exclusively via the NEOPGovernor contract and safeguarded by Gnosis Safe with Zodiac integration, ensures secure allocation of funds for liquidity enhancement, token burns, marketing initiatives, and ecosystem growth. Audited for Confidence: Neo Pepe's DAO mechanisms have received an official Certik Audit score of 71.96, reflecting robust security measures and instilling further community trust.

Leading the Next Wave in Community-Powered Crypto

Neo Pepe Coin’s sophisticated yet user-friendly governance system exemplifies a new standard in memecoin community management. By placing significant control directly in the hands of token holders, Neo Pepe Coin invites crypto enthusiasts to actively shape the project's trajectory.

With the successful integration of this DAO governance system, Neo Pepe Coin not only boosts community involvement but also positions itself prominently in the competitive crypto market.

To join the Neo Pepe community and participate in governance decisions, visit the official Neo Pepe website and connect via their active social channels.

Discover the future of truly decentralized governance—join the Neo Pepe Coin community today.

Get Started with $NEOP

Contact:

Logan Roy

team@neopepe.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Neo Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68e6ed88-afed-4e20-98a6-ab2d14020340