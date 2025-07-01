Micromentor Launches as Independent Nonprofit Social Enterprise to Expand Global Access to Business Mentorship

Washington, D.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micromentor has officially launched as an independent nonprofit social enterprise after more than fifteen years within global development organisation Mercy Corps, positioning itself to scale its impact as the world’s largest free business mentoring platform for underserved entrepreneurs.

“This is more than a structural change, it is a leap forward for our mission,” said Anita Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Micromentor. “We are building a future where anyone, anywhere, can access the mentorship they need to build a successful business.”

Micromentor connects entrepreneurs, many from low-income and under-resourced communities, with volunteer business mentors worldwide. The multilingual platform has served more than 500,000 users across 180 countries.

A new model for impact

Micromentor trailblazed its social platform in the early 2000s before LinkedIn and Facebook were ubiquitous. Now, when non-profits are pivoting to find sustainable earned revenue models, Micromentor established its blended revenue model as part of its core offering. After 3 years of market research, validation and several large scale proofs of concept, Micromentor is excited to be pioneering its Mentoring-as-a-Service (MaaS) offering.

MaaS allows corporate, government and foundation partners to embed mentoring within customer success strategies, economic empowerment programmes and social impact portfolios.

“Mentorship is not only a social good, it is a powerful business tool,” Ramachandran noted. “Our partners see measurable outcomes for entrepreneurs that also advance their strategic goals.”

Current partners include companies in fintech, telecommunications and consumer goods.

Join the movement

To fuel this next phase, Micromentor is on a path to raise significant capital. To kickstart that effort and to galvanize support from the global community for this one-of-a-kind social good platform, it is urging supporters to help unlock the full value of its $150,000 seed gift through individual and foundation contributions. Donations will help fund critical work in technology innovation and global reach so they don't miss a beat in delivering against this powerful mission.

Watch the CEO’s full story HERE. Donate HERE

