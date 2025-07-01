Philippines Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing by Rack Size and kW 2025-2028

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity is almost 4 times the existing capacity, with the majority concentrated in Manila.
Around $2 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Philippines by 2025. More than 280,000 square feet of data center space is expected to be added to the Philippines market by 2025, creating opportunities for major new vendors in the country.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 27 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, Taguig etc.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
This database (excel) product covers the Philippines data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (27 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Davao Data Center or VITRO Makati 1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
Operators/Investors
- A Flow (Ayala Land and PAG's)
- Beeinfotech
- Bitstop Network Services
- Converge ICT Solutions
- Digital Edge
- Digital Halo
- Diode Ventures and ENDEC
- DITO Telecommunity
- EdgeConnex-Aboitiz
- Endec Group
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia
- Megawide Co
- Phcolo
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe
- Total Information Management Corporation
- YCO Cloud Centers
