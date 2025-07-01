Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing by Rack Size and kW 2025-2028

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By the end of 2025, Malaysia will add approximately 1.1 GW of power capacity, bringing the total capacity to around 5GW.
The upcoming rack capacity is 7x times more than the existing capacity in the Malaysia market. Selangor and Johar region alone accounts for more than 900 MW of power capacity in the Malaysian existing market.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 46 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 49 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (49 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
Operators/Investors
- irix Sdn. Bhd.
- AIMS Group
- AirTrunk
- Aizo Group and Netrunner
- Area Group
- Bridge Data Centres
- CSF Group
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Doma Infrastructure Group
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Equinix
- FutureData
- Gamuda
- GDS Services
- Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))
- HDC Data Center
- i-Berhad
- Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)
- Jakel & PiDC
- Keppel DC REIT
- Maxland
- MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science
- MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)
- NEXTDC
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Regal Orion
- Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)
- Singtel & Telekom Malaysia
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- STACK Infrastructure
- UEM Sunrise & Logos
- VADS
- Vantage Data Centers
- VCI Global
- Yondr Group
- YTL Data Center Holdings
- ZData (Computility Technology)
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wy0q05
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.