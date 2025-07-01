Malaysia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing by Rack Size and kW 2025-2028

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

By the end of 2025, Malaysia will add approximately 1.1 GW of power capacity, bringing the total capacity to around 5GW.

The upcoming rack capacity is 7x times more than the existing capacity in the Malaysia market. Selangor and Johar region alone accounts for more than 900 MW of power capacity in the Malaysian existing market.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (excel) product covers the Malaysia data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 46 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 49 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (46 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MY01 or CX3.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (49 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio



Operators/Investors

irix Sdn. Bhd.

AIMS Group

AirTrunk

Aizo Group and Netrunner

Area Group

Bridge Data Centres

CSF Group

DayOne (GDS Services)

Doma Infrastructure Group

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

FutureData

Gamuda

GDS Services

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

HDC Data Center

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

Jakel & PiDC

Keppel DC REIT

Maxland

MN Holdings + Shanghai DC-Science

MyTelehouse (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center)

NEXTDC

NTT Global Data Centers

Open DC- Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Shanghai DC-Science (BrightRay)

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

UEM Sunrise & Logos

VADS

Vantage Data Centers

VCI Global

Yondr Group

YTL Data Center Holdings

ZData (Computility Technology)

