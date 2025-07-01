Davis Commodities Accelerates ESG Expansion Plan, Targets $220M Revenue Growth in $500B Sustainable Agriculture Market

SINGAPORE, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davis Commodities Limited (Nasdaq: DTCK), a leading Singapore-based agricultural commodities trader, today announced an ambitious strategic initiative to expand into the premium ESG-certified (Environmental, Social, and Governance) agricultural commodities market. The company anticipates generating $180–220 million in additional annual revenue in the long term, while improving EBITDA margins by 200–300 basis points within 24 months of the initiative's launch.



Capitalizing on the $500 Billion ESG Agriculture Opportunity

According to Bloomberg ESG Research (2025), the global ESG-certified agricultural commodities market is projected to exceed $500 billion by 2030, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Davis Commodities is strategically positioning itself to capture this growth by focusing on high-value ESG-certified products, such as:

Bonsucro-certified sugar: Commanding a premium of $120–150 per ton (Bonsucro Market Report 2025).

ISCC/Fairtrade rice: Priced 15–25% higher than standard benchmarks (FAO 2024).

RSPO-certified palm oil: Delivering a premium of $50–80 per ton (RSPO 2025).

Strategic Partnerships to Drive ESG Market Penetration

To accelerate its entry into the ESG-certified commodities market, Davis Commodities is forging partnerships with global industry leaders. Additionally, the company is actively engaging with key international distributors, such as European food and beverage companies, to secure high-value contracts, including ESG-certified rice agreements valued at up to $150 million annually.

Davis Commodities is also exploring blockchain-enabled solutions to tokenize agricultural commodities, working with leading technology developers to enhance traceability and transparency in the ESG supply chain.

Phased Rollout with Capital Efficiency

The company plans a phased rollout of its ESG-certified initiatives:

Q1 2026: Launch of ESG-certified sugar trading.

Q3 2026: Expansion into ESG-certified rice and edible oils.

By leveraging its existing trading and logistics infrastructure, Davis Commodities can minimize capital investment while implementing ESG traceability systems and certified supply chain handling.

Projected Financial Impact

Davis Commodities expects significant financial benefits from its ESG initiatives:

Revenue Growth: Premium pricing and increased volume are projected to add $120 million in annual sales by 2027, with a long-term revenue target of over $220 million.

Margin Expansion: ESG-certified products are expected to improve EBITDA margins by 200–300 basis points, driving substantial EBITDA growth.

Executive Commentary

Ms. Li Peng Leck, Executive Chairwoman and Executive Director of Davis Commodities, stated:

“This strategic initiative harnesses the premium pricing potential of certified agricultural commodities, positioning Davis Commodities to capitalize on the growing global demand for ESG-driven products. Backed by our robust infrastructure, strong industry partnerships, and a clear execution roadmap, we are well-equipped to deliver on this opportunity. Entering the sustainable ESG agricultural commodities market not only strengthens our competitive positioning and aligns us with leading industry peers but also lays the foundation for enhanced valuations, driving long-term value for our shareholders. This plan reaffirms our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our role in advancing the global transition toward a more responsible and sustainable agricultural future.”

