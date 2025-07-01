Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Bangkok Leads the Charge with Over 100 MW Existing Data Center Capacity - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The upcoming data center capacity is four times the existing capacity, exceeding 650MW.

Bangkok dominates the existing data center capacity in Thailand, with more than 100 MW. Total investment in upcoming data centers is projected to exceed $2.3 billion by 2027.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Saraburi

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Quarter Rack (1/4)

Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (32 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (17 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio



Investors/Operators

AIMS Data Centre

AIS Business (CSL)

AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy

Bridge Data Centres (WHA)

CAT Telecom (National Telecom)

CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom

Edge Centres

Edgnex

Empyrion DC

Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)

Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana

Fujitsu

Internet Thailand

Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group

National Telecom

Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

Pacific Internet

Poren Internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

SUPERNAP Thailand

TCC Technology

Telehouse (KDDI)

True IDC

United Information Highway (UIH)

WHA

YTL Data Center Holdings

