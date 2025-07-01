Thailand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Bangkok Leads the Charge with Over 100 MW Existing Data Center Capacity - Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity is four times the existing capacity, exceeding 650MW.
Bangkok dominates the existing data center capacity in Thailand, with more than 100 MW. Total investment in upcoming data centers is projected to exceed $2.3 billion by 2027.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (excel) product covers the Thailand data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bangkok, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Saraburi
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (32 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Banga Data Center or Genesis Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (17 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators
- AIMS Data Centre
- AIS Business (CSL)
- AIS-Singtel and Gulf Energy
- Bridge Data Centres (WHA)
- CAT Telecom (National Telecom)
- CtrlS Datacenters + National Telecom
- Edge Centres
- Edgnex
- Empyrion DC
- Etix Everywhere (Genesis Data Center)
- Evolution Data Centres + Central Pattana
- Fujitsu
- Internet Thailand
- Korea Telecom - Jasmine Group
- National Telecom
- Nautilus Data Technologies + Raimon Land
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OneAsia Network
- Pacific Internet
- Poren Internet
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- SUPERNAP Thailand
- TCC Technology
- Telehouse (KDDI)
- True IDC
- United Information Highway (UIH)
- WHA
- YTL Data Center Holdings
