Andvaris Appoints Mahmud Samad as Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth

MIAMI, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andvaris Inc., a leading provider of staffing and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mahmud Samad as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This strategic addition to the executive team reflects the company’s continued commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and financial innovation.

Mahmud brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance, strategic planning, and scaling fast-growing businesses. In his new role, he will lead Andvaris’ financial operations, optimize budgeting and forecasting, and support key strategic initiatives as the company continues to expand its national footprint.

“We’re excited to welcome Mahmud to the leadership team,” said Zedrick Gilo, CEO of Andvaris. “His financial insight and proven leadership in building scalable financial systems make him the ideal partner to help us reach our next stage of growth.”

Andvaris continues to grow rapidly, expanding its service offerings and client base across the U.S. With Mahmud on board, the company is poised to strengthen its financial foundation and accelerate innovation in workforce solutions.

About Andvaris Inc.

Founded in 2014, Andvaris is a national staffing and recruiting company offering AI-powered hiring technology, contingent workforce solutions, and employer of record services. Headquartered in Miami, FL, the company supports businesses in building agile and diverse teams across industries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f9b6a63-0bb5-4b8e-9c1d-21900e263895