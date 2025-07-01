New Zealand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025 | Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, and Colocation Pricing by Rack Size and kW

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center in New Zealand is almost 65% the existing capacity with more than 20,000 Rack capacity .
Auckland data center has a significant share of more than 160MW in the upcoming data centers.By end of 2026 more than 70 MW of power capacity is expected to become operational in New Zealand market
New Zealand received more than $1.7 billion investments for the upcoming data centers
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 30 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 7 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (30 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (7 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
9. Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
Operators/Investors
- Caduceus Systems
- CDC Data Centres
- Chorus
- Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)
- Data Centre 220
- Data Vault
- Datacom Group Ltd
- DataGrid
- DCI Data Centers
- Enable Networks
- Goodman
- Localhost
- New Zealand Government
- NEXTDC
- Plan B Limited(Atturra)
- Spark Digital
- T4 Group
- Umbrellar
- Vector Fibre
- Vocus
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5gt0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.