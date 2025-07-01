Fortinet Recognized as the Overall Leader for the Third Time in a Row in the Westlands Advisory IT/OT Network Protection Platform Navigator 2025™ Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that Westlands Advisory, a leading OT security industry analysis and strategy firm, has once again named Fortinet as the Overall Leader in the IT/OT Network Protection Platform Navigator 2025 report, earning the top ranking in both strategic direction and capability for IT/OT.

Since its inception and for the third time in a row, the latest report from Westlands Advisory highlights Fortinet’s extensive OT network security experience, noting that “OT cybersecurity has been a key strategic pillar” for Fortinet, “resulting in significant innovation, product expansion, growing alliances, and increasing market share.”

"For more than 20 years, organizations have trusted Fortinet to protect operational technology environments and ensure compliance with the evolving needs of OT infrastructures. Fortinet uniquely delivers a comprehensive OT security platform, built from the ground up with the industry’s most advanced threat detection and protection capabilities to enable converged IT/OT infrastructure,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “Our latest recognition from Westlands Advisory reflects the deep and growing trust our customers, partners, and the broader OT security community place in Fortinet.”

Delivering Secure IT/OT Network Convergence

The Fortinet OT Security Platform is unique in its ability to provide end-to-end network segmentation, OT asset and network visibility, network segmentation and microsegmentation, and advanced threat protection in a unified platform that is centrally managed and automated. With deep integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric, the OT Security Platform improves cyber resiliency and production reliability, lowers time to deployment, and simplifies operations to further support the protection of critical infrastructure and OT infrastructure from evolving cyberthreats.

The Westlands Advisory report addresses several key benefits of the Fortinet OT Security Platform for customers, including:

Broad, integrated, high-performance security solutions and services across IT and OT infrastructures: Westlands Advisory highlights Fortinet’s delivery of a single platform across IT and OT to help reduce cyber risks across the entire organization. The OT Security Platform, an extension of the Fortinet Security Fabric, uniquely provides the widest and deepest breadth of networking and cybersecurity solutions in the market. These solutions provide near-real-time protection through the company’s AI-driven OT Security Service, powered by FortiGuard Labs, that enables OT-specific application- and protocol-based security, as well as virtual patching capabilities to shield unpatched OT assets from exploitation. As Westlands Advisory notes, the Fortinet OT Security Platform consists of over 20 products across three solution pillars: Secure Networking, Unified SASE, and Security Operations. The report goes on to say: “In addition, the technology integration offered through the OT Security Platform extends beyond Fortinet solutions to third-party technologies, delivering a comprehensive and centralized OT service.”





With the recognition of the Fortinet OT Security Platform, the Westlands report underscores the importance of IT/OT convergence and reaffirms that organizations don’t have to choose between performance and protection.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry.

