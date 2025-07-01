NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (“Reckitt” or the “Company”)(OTCMKTS: RBGLY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Reckitt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 4, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Reckitt securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

On March 15, 2024, an Illinois jury returned a $60 million verdict in a lawsuit against Reckitt’s Mead Johnson subsidiary. The jury specifically found that Mead Johnson was negligent in failing to warn that consuming Mead Johnson’s cow’s milk-based formula increased the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”) in preterm infants.

On this news, Reckitt’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $1.87 per share, or nearly 14%, to close at $11.44 per share on March 15, 2024.

Then, on July 29, 2024, a Missouri jury awarded a $495 million in a similar lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (“Abbott”), making similar findings regarding Abbott’s specialized baby formula and the risk of NEC.

On this news, Reckitt’s ADS price fell $1.02 per share, or nearly 9%, to close at $10.64 per share on July 29, 2024.

