NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vestis Corporation (“Vestis” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Vestis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 8, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Vestis securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 7, 2025, Vestis announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, withdrew its revenue and growth guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, and provided guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 that fell significantly below market expectations. The Company attributed its poor results partially to “lost business in excess of new business,” primarily to “volume changes with our existing customers.” Vestis attributed its decision to pull full year guidance and provide disappointing third-quarter targets to an “increasingly uncertain macro environment.”

On this news, Vestis’s stock price fell $3.27 per share, or 37.54%, to close at $5.44 per share on May 7, 2025.

