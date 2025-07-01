Chesley Brown Launches Cutting-Edge Protective Intelligence Service to Help Businesses Get Ahead of Threats

Atlanta, GA , July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chesley Brown, a leader in corporate security and risk management, today announced the launch of its Protective Intelligence Service, a revolutionary offering that helps organizations detect, assess, and neutralize threats before they escalate into crises.

Powered by a proprietary blend of human expertise and AI-enhanced analysis, this service gives companies a strategic advantage in today’s unpredictable landscape — one where online chatter, emerging social movements, and global instability can quickly become physical security risks.

“Most companies are still playing defense. Our Protective Intelligence program helps them go on offense — to anticipate, adapt, and act before their competitors even know there’s a problem,” said Brent C. Brown, Founder and Executive Chairman of Chesley Brown. “This is about anticipating threats and being ready for them.”

New Technology, Real-Time Insight

Chesley Brown’s Protective Intelligence service combines advanced data mining, social media monitoring, dark web tracking, and behavioral analytics to provide real-time alerts and context-rich reports. Clients receive curated intelligence on:

Potential workplace violence risks

Activism or protest planning targeting executives or facilities

Insider threats or reputational risks

Regional instability impacting assets or travel plans

This service is particularly vital for CEOs, C-suite executives, high-net-worth individuals, and public-facing leaders who may be disproportionately exposed to threats due to their visibility, influence, or wealth.

By integrating intelligence into leadership decision-making, Chesley Brown moves beyond conventional security models — offering a strategic advisory layer that positions security as a driver of business resilience and continuity.

An Invitation to Explore the Future of Security

This new initiative is part of Chesley Brown’s broader effort to redefine what modern corporate security can be. It signals a major shift from reactive security protocols to proactive, intelligence-led operations — and opens the door to meaningful conversations about the role of security in business resilience.

Brent C. Brown is available for interviews to discuss:

How protective intelligence works

Why most companies are blind to emerging threats

Real-world examples of early threat detection preventing major losses

The convergence of cybersecurity, physical security, and reputation management

About Chesley Brown

Chesley Brown is a national leader in risk management, investigations, and protective services. For more than 30 years, the firm has helped businesses, institutions, and executives protect what matters most — with discretion, insight, and integrity.

Press inquiries

Chesley Brown

https://chesleybrown.com

Rhonda Newton

RhondaNewton@chesleybrown.com

770.436.3097 ext 313

3300 Highland Parkway, Suite 130 • Smyrna GA, 30082



