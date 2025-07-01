NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 22, 2025, Tesla debuted its robotaxi service with a highly publicized launch event in Austin, Texas. Then, on June 23, 2025, Bloomberg reported that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) had contacted Tesla after numerous videos posted online appeared to show Tesla robotaxis driving erratically and violating traffic laws.

On news of the NHTSA investigation, Tesla’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

